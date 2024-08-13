Man charged following three-month investigation into Torry takeaway fire

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a takeaway in Torry.

The blaze broke out at King Kebab on Victoria Road in early on Saturday, May 4, with emergency services called to the scene.

The popular takeaway was gutted, with much of the stock in the back room and equipment destroyed by flames.

Owner, Mustafa Egilmez, spoke to The P&J at the time, saying he was “very disappointed”.

He provided images that showed the blackened interior with much of the rear of the shop damaged, including the roller shutter.

The front counter was less damaged but still covered in soot.

The fire left Mr Egilmez “stressed” as the takeaway was his livelihood, providing for his wife and young son.

Since the fire, he has been able to rebuild and reopen his business at some personal cost.

Now, more than three months later a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a wilful fire-raising at a premises in Aberdeen.

“The incident occurred around 6.30am on Saturday, May 4, on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

“The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”