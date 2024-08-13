Man charged following three-month investigation into Torry takeaway fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged following three-month investigation into Torry takeaway fire

King Kebab on Victoria Road was destroyed back in May this year.

By Ross Hempseed
The fire destroyed much of the takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
The fire destroyed much of the takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a takeaway in Torry.

The blaze broke out at King Kebab on Victoria Road in early on Saturday, May 4, with emergency services called to the scene.

The popular takeaway was gutted, with much of the stock in the back room and equipment destroyed by flames.

Owner, Mustafa Egilmez, spoke to The P&J at the time, saying he was “very disappointed”.

He provided images that showed the blackened interior with much of the rear of the shop damaged, including the roller shutter.

The front counter was less damaged but still covered in soot.

Police at the King Kebab on Victoria Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The fire left Mr Egilmez “stressed” as the takeaway was his livelihood, providing for his wife and young son.

Since the fire, he has been able to rebuild and reopen his business at some personal cost.

Now, more than three months later a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a wilful fire-raising at a premises in Aberdeen.

“The incident occurred around 6.30am on Saturday, May 4, on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

“The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

