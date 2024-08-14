Aberdeen churchgoer who gives ‘pastoral’ care admits violent domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen churchgoer who gives ‘pastoral’ care admits violent domestic abuse

On one of several nasty encounters, George McCallum attacked the woman in the car park of Asda and members of the public had to intervene.

By David McPhee
George McCallum appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and abusing his former partner. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
An Aberdeen churchgoer has been ordered to stay away from his former partner after he admitted a two-year campaign of violent domestic abuse.

George McCallum – who gives pastoral care and help to worshippers – appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted punching, slapping and grabbing the woman on various occasions between 2017 and 2019.

The 40-year-old was only stopped when he attacked the woman outside Asda and members of the public had to intervene.

It was stated that McCallum also assaulted the woman when she was pregnant and threatened to kill her.

His solicitor John McLeod described McCallum as “highly engaged with the church” where he often gives advice and help to other worshippers.

Accused made threats to ‘kill’ woman

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that McCallum’s abuse dated back to April 2017, when he grabbed his partner around the neck while she was pregnant and tried to drag her out to a balcony.

The woman was forced to go limp and feign passing out to get McCallum to release his grip.

On another occasion, in February 2018, McCallum threw the woman on the floor and then struck her to the head and tried to drag her out of the room.

In April 2019, McCallum got jealous and became angry when another male sent a waving notification to his partner on Facebook.

He then began to verbally abuse the woman, calling her a “dirty slag”, a “stupid bitch” before adding: “I could just f****** kill you.”

As the woman walked down the stairs, McCallum grabbed her by the hoodie and dragged her back into the room.

Car headrest ripped off during violent altercation

During the summer that year, after the pair split up, McCallum sent the woman a photograph of her front door to let her know he was watching her.

In September 2019, the woman saw McCallum walking along Garthdee Road in Aberdeen while driving to drop off her children.

She offered him a lift but then noted that he was drunk so asked him to sit in the back seat to avoid a confrontation.

But as soon as the car set off, McCallum began verbally abusing the woman.

As he ripped the bobble out of her hair, she pulled into the car park of Asda Garthdee, knowing it had CCTV and that there would be plenty of people around.

McCallum then pulled the woman’s arm back like he was “trying to snap it off”, Ms Martin said.

He then told her that he “could punch her in the face and not stop” and “that by the time someone came to help he could’ve smashed her face in”.

As McCallum released his grip and the woman cowered in the front seat he ripped off the headrest to get better access to her.

It was stated that McCallum then grabbed the woman and slapped her to the face, striking her cheekbone and mouth.

Passing shoppers witnessed the car park attack.

One member of the public asked if she needed them to call the police, to which she replied: “Yes.”

Seeing how distressed McCallum’s victim was, another member of the public went to her aid and found her trying to push him back into the back seat of her car.

He helped the woman out of the car and sat her on the pavement, describing her as being in a “hysterical” state.

McCallum – who smelled strongly of alcohol – then explained to the man that he had come to Asda to see his children but that “things had got out of hand”.

The woman was left with a series of injuries, including redness and swelling to her face, hands and wrists.

In the dock, McCallum admitted two charges of assault and one charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive to his former partner.

‘Distressing’ offences

Defence solicitor John McLeod described his client’s actions as “disgraceful”.

“But there has been no repetition of this behaviour since,” he added.

“Mr McCallum is mystified by his behaviour, he is a hard worker and has two jobs.

“He is highly engaged in the church and takes part in pastoral activities.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told McCallum that she had to think “long and hard” about how to sentence him for his “distressing” offences.

The sheriff said: “I think you need to do the programme work and if I sentence you to prison for this you wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Sheriff McLaughlin made McCallum, of Morrison Drive, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to undertake 225 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse programme and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning McCallum cannot approach his former partner for two years.

