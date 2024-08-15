Laughing swimmer sexually assaulted girl, 12, at Aberdeen pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laughing swimmer sexually assaulted girl, 12, at Aberdeen pool

Mehrdad Esmaeili made a beeline for the girl in the water at Northfield Swimming Pool, touching her bottom before swimming off and laughing.

By Danny McKay
Mehrdad Esmaeili sexually assaulted the girl at Northfield Swimming Pool. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson
Mehrdad Esmaeili sexually assaulted the girl at Northfield Swimming Pool. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson

A smiling swimmer sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at an Aberdeen pool – and then laughed about it.

Mehrdad Esmaeili made a beeline for the girl in the water at Northfield Swimming Pool, touching her bottom before swimming off and laughing.

The child, who had already reported the 34-year-old and his friends to a lifeguard on a previous occasion for unsettling comments, had earlier moved to a different part of the pool to avoid him.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on October 25 last year at the Northfield pool on Kettlehills Crescent.

Mehrdad Esmaeili leaving court. Image:  Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson

A few days earlier, the child and her friends went to the pool and noticed a group of three men, including Esmaeili, at the deep end.

The men asked the group of children their names and ages, also commenting that the 12-year-old was “beautiful”.

The interaction left the girl feeling “very nervous” and she did not provide her name or age, instead telling a lifeguard what had happened.

Mr McMann told the court the lifeguard advised her to stay away from the men and said he’d report the incident to his manager.

However, on October 25 the girl and her friends again encountered Esmaeili at the pool.

There were around 11 people there at the time, including Esmaeili and his friends.

Mehrdad Esmaeili. Image: DC Thomson

Mr McMann said: “The complainer observed the accused swimming and formed the impression he was swimming very close to her and her friends and moved away from him.

“At one point, the accused swam back towards her doing what’s described as a front stroke and his hand touched her on the bum.

“This was intentional and the complainer look back at her smiling and laughing.”

Following the incident, which the girl described as a “swipe”, Esmaeili returned to his friends.

Meanwhile, the child was left “shocked and scared” and reported what had happened to the lifeguard and the police were contacted.

Esmaeili, of Gallowgate Street, Glasgow, pled guilty to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

‘At the time, he considered the activity to be horseplay or hijinks’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client appeared with no previous convictions.

He said: “He has the status of asylum seeker having come here 13 months ago from Iran.

“He was living in Aberdeen in supported accommodation at the time and was regularly going, with other asylum seekers, to the locus.”

Mr Kelly said Esmaeili’s position was that it was not him who made the comment about the child being “beautiful”, but one of his friends.

However, he accepted touching the 12-year-old’s bottom.

Mr Kelly said: “At the time, he considered the activity to be horseplay or hijinks, but he realises the full implications and how it’s made the young girl feel.

“He’s an intelligent man and accepts his standard of behaviour fell below what is right and proper.”

The solicitor went on: “He now lives at the address in Glasgow and she certainly will not see this man at her local baths again.

“He’s asked me to extend his apologies for his conduct.”

Sheriff James Hastie deferred sentence on Esmaeili for reports and placed him on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

