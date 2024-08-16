Man who encouraged ex-girlfriend to commit suicide is ordered to stay away from her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who encouraged ex-girlfriend to commit suicide is ordered to stay away from her

Liam McAllister, 27, refused to accept the relationship between him and his former partner had broken up so decided to "make her life hell".

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

An abusive partner has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after he entered her home and carved the word ‘slag’ above the headboard of her bed.

Liam McAllister appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his former partner.

The court heard the 27-year-old’s offences included repeatedly encouraging the woman to end her own life – with McAllister even asking her “why she had not done it yet”.

He also entered her home and set articles of her clothing on fire, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

‘I’ll make your life hell’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that on various occasions between September 23 and November 29 last year she returned to her home to find a selection of her clothes ruined.

A leather jacket had been burned while other garments were torn up.

The total damage to the clothes was estimated at £748.

Ms Coakley also stated that “the accused would often make comments that he would kill the complainer for how she was acting and that she would push him to it”.

“He also made comments that she should kill herself and asked why she had not done it yet.”

The fiscal depute said McAllister would tell the woman: “Oh, you’ve not killed yourself yet?” and “You’d be as well killing yourself cos I’ll make your life hell.”

It was stated the woman also returned home on one occasion to find that McAllister had entered her home and carved the word ‘slag’ about the headboard above her bed.

On a separate occasion, McAllister messaged the woman and told her she would be “annoyed” and that he had done “something bad” to her door.

She came home to find McAllister had scrawled ‘Dom is dead’ on the front door of her property.

In the dock, McAllister pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive to his former partner.

‘Simply unacceptable’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw told the court that his client has accepted that the relationship between the pair is now at an end.

“Mr McAllister knows that his behaviour was totally unacceptable,” the solicitor said.

“This has only happened when the complainer has decided to end the relationship – Mr McAllister was not accepting of the breakup.

“He thought there was something behind it and that she was perhaps seeing someone behind his back at that time.”

Mr Burkinshaw added that McAllister has subsequently paid the woman back for some of the damage caused to her property and clothing.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told McAllister that the actions he carried out were “simply unacceptable”.

“It is simply not a matter for you to police someone else’s life,” she said.

“I think you could benefit from assistance to help with your behaviour.”

The sheriff made McAllister, of Fraserfield Gardens, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered McAllister to take part in a domestic abuse programme and made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach his ex-girlfriend for one year.

