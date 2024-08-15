Pensioner narrowly avoids prison after he viciously attacked neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner narrowly avoids prison after he viciously attacked neighbour

Yan Murray, who has a number of previous convictions for assault, claims he was assaulted first by his neighbour before he sent the man to hospital.

By David McPhee
Yan Murray admitted assaulting his neighbour. Image: DC Thomson.
Yan Murray admitted assaulting his neighbour. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who sent his neighbour to hospital following a bloody doorstep assault has avoided a prison sentence.

Yan Murray, 69, appeared at his neighbour’s door to remonstrate with him over an issue with a communal door within a block of flats in Aberdeen that both men lived in.

Without warning, Murray then punched the man, causing a deep laceration to the back of his head.

It was stated that police who arrived on the scene found a lot of blood on the floor when they entered the man’s home before he was taken to hospital.

Murray, who has a number of previous convictions, admitted stalking another neighbour in 2021. 

Police find blood on the ground

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 1pm on March 9 last year, Murray’s neighbour was returning to his home address in the Mannofield area where the two men met on the communal landing.

A discussion between Murray and the other man then took place that centered on door within the communal area.

Both men then went their separate ways.

However, a short while later the neighbour heard a noise at his front door and opened it to find Murray standing there.

Murray then repeatedly punched him in the face and head before leaving the man’s address.

When the police arrived, they found blood at the doorway of the property and a large amount of blood in the hallway.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the man was treated for a 7cm laceration to the back of his head.

In the dock, Murray pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury.

Men had longstanding animosity

Defence solicitor George Mathers told the court that his client disputed some of the events narrated by the Crown and claimed that it was his client who was first assaulted by his neighbour.

“Mr Murray had gone to the door of the complainer and when I opened it the complainer punched him to the face and he punched back,” Mr Mathers said.

“There had been a number of problems with this particular neighbour and my client tells me the complainer broke the door of the communal block on a number of occasions.

“Mr Murray could have walked away, but he had just been punched in the face.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Murray: “You have a number of analogous convictions for assault and assault to injury.

“I have considered that this meets the custodial threshold, but I will instead impose an alternative sentence.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Murray, of Thorngrove Avenue, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

