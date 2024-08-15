Woman who walked XL Bully in public without muzzle warned it could be destroyed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman who walked XL Bully in public without muzzle warned it could be destroyed

Susan Reid, 66, was caught out when a concerned member of the public photographed her walking her son's pet, called Tyson, in Portlethen.

By David McPhee
Susan Reid admitted walking her son's XL Bully Tyson in public without a muzzle. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Susan Reid admitted walking her son's XL Bully Tyson in public without a muzzle. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A Portlethen woman who was walking her son’s XL Bully without a muzzle has been warned the dog could be destroyed.

Susan Reid appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted not keeping the animal – named Tyson – on a lead or with a muzzle.

The 66-year-old was caught when a concerned member of the public took a photo of the unmuzzled animal and sent it to police.

Sheriff James Hastie warned Reid that the XL Bully could be destroyed and that she could face a ban from keeping dogs.

Reid could also face a sizable fine or six months imprisonment, according to the legislation.

New law on XL Bullys

The Scottish Government brought in new legislation in February this year that deemed XL Bullys a banned breed and required owners to seek an exemption certificate.

The new law states that all XL Bully owners now must ensure that their dog is “kept on a lead and is muzzled at all times when in a public place”.

A string of high-profile attacks involving the banned breed have taken place in Scotland this year. 

It was stated that Reid was photographed on March 13 this year, as she walked Tyson around Badentoy Industrial Estate in Portlethen.

Her solicitor, Gregor Kelly, told the court that Reid had been looking after the dog, which belonged to her son.

Banned dog ‘should have been on lead’

The solicitor added that it was accepted that the dog was the banned XL Bully breed but said that on that day the dog’s muzzle had been damaged.

“The dog should have been on a lead,” Mr Kelly said.

“The muzzle was broken and she had taken the dog out where she thought no one would be.”

Mr Kelly added that Mrs Reid’s son had employed a dog behaviour specialist to get Tyson used to the muzzle.

This person was deemed the most appropriate to undertake a report into the dog’s behaviour and Mr Kelly said that, without the report, under the current law it would be “inevitable” that Tyson would be destroyed.

Sheriff Hastie told Reid: “In order to consider the potential destruction of the dog and for that I would need further information.”

He added that a report into Tyson’s background would need to be provided to the court.

The sheriff deferred sentence on Reid, of Thistle Drive, Portlethen, until October 24 in order for a report to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fonseca sprayed swastikas and an anti-semitic slogan in Nairn Picture shows; Peter Fonseca - Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/07/2024
Nairn teen who sprayed 'Gas the Jews' and swastikas around town avoids custodial sentence
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Rapist jailed for repeatedly attacking sleeping Aberdeenshire woman
Yan Murray admitted assaulting his neighbour. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner narrowly avoids prison after he viciously attacked neighbour
Kevin Sorrie
Aberdeen man jailed for stabbing neighbour with kitchen knife
Mehrdad Esmaeili sexually assaulted the girl at Northfield Swimming Pool. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson
Laughing swimmer sexually assaulted girl, 12, at Aberdeen pool
St Andrews Road, Dingwall.
Former Highland substance misuse social work boss in court after six-figure drugs raid
George McCallum appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and abusing his former partner. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Aberdeen churchgoer who gives 'pastoral' care admits violent domestic abuse
To go with story by Daniel McKay. robbery Picture shows; Sunny's newsagent on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, which has now become a Londis.. Urquhart Road, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunken woman robbed Aberdeen newsagent that wouldn't sell her vodka
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Justin Cumming and Leeanne Chapman. Image: Facebook Picture shows; Justin Cumming and Leeanne Chapman. Image: Facebook. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man and woman jailed after brutal and bloody Fraserburgh street attack
The homes will be constructed near to Tain's Asda superstore
Man assaulted girlfriend and Asda staff then stole her car