Aberdeen drugs ‘donkey’ caught with almost £3,000 of cocaine and heroin

Rhys Dickson was caught with more than 100 wraps of the dangerous drugs in his possession when police, acting on intelligence, stopped him and another male.

By Danny McKay
Rhys Dickson. Image: Facebook
Rhys Dickson. Image: Facebook

A drug “donkey” has been slammed by a sheriff for making the “stupid” decision to courier almost £3,000 of cocaine and heroin in Aberdeen.

Rhys Dickson was caught with more than 100 wraps of the dangerous drugs in his possession when police, acting on intelligence, stopped him and another male.

Dickson, 23, initially tried to walk away from police officers but was swiftly apprehended and searched.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Dickson had been persuaded to act as “donkey” to make a “quick buck” – a decision which has cost him dearly.

74 wraps of heroin and 103 wraps of cocaine

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on patrol on Marchburn Drive spotted two males, including Dickson.

When the officers stopped them, Dickson tried to walk away but was quickly apprehended.

He refused to engage when officers asked why he was there.

Dickson was cautioned and detained for a search.

On him, Dickson had 74 wraps of heroin and 103 wraps of cocaine.

Combined, the total value of the drugs was given as £2,800.

Dickson, of Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and heroin.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client, a first-offender, was in a “sorry state at the time of all this happening”.

He explained Dickson had been isolated, using drugs and had got into financial difficulties.

‘The proverbial donkey’

Mr Monro went on: “He was then offered the opportunity of making a ‘quick buck’ by being the proverbial donkey, taking the drugs from address A to address B.

“He was not involved in the purchase of the drugs or directly in the selling of the drugs and was not involved in the packaging of the drugs.

“There’s no evidence at all to show any form of dealing by the accused.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark warned Dickson: “These are very serious offences.

“I appreciate you have perhaps been stupid in relation to this, but stupidity doesn’t excuse this.”

She ordered Dickson to be supervised for 18 months and to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

