Teen yob knocked man unconscious in Aberdeen city centre – then stamped on his head

A teenage yob knocked a man unconscious on an Aberdeen street – then proceeded to kick and stamp on his head.

Taylor Rooney admitted a charge of assault to severe injury over the frightening attack, which happened on St Nicholas Street.

The 19-year-old, while acting along with another person, threw a bag into his victim’s head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Then, while he was still on the ground, Rooney punched and repeatedly kicked the man to the head, knocking him unconscious.

And while unconscious, Rooney and his accomplice dragged the helpless man along the ground, repeatedly kicked him to the head and, chillingly, stamped on his head as well.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Rooney, of Monteith Avenue, Stirling, pled guilty to assault to severe injury over the incident, which happened on September 24 last year.

Sheriff James Hastie deferred sentence on Rooney until next month for reports.

