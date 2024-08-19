Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries

Brandon Ainsworth took part in the "horrific" attack in Buckie that left his victim with a bleed on the brain and needing surgery to his jaw.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh.
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image DC Thomson

A groundsman took part in a savage Buckie street attack with an accomplice that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Brandon Ainsworth was one of two men who assaulted Barry Newlands, leaving him with bleeding on the brain and requiring an operation on his jaw.

Mr Newlands was hit on the head with a bottle, pinned to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked by the pair during the attack at Burns Square, Buckie, in Moray.

The victim, who was aged 23 at the time,  lost consciousness during the violence inflicted on him on September 2 2022.

Attempted murder charge withdrawn

Ainsworth, 22, originally faced a charge of attempting to murder Mr Newlands but after the Crown withdrew that allegation at the High Court in Edinburgh he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

Ainsworth, who has been in prison since November 2022, committed the attack after he was freed on bail the previous year at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Burns Square, Buckie.
The serious assault happened in Burns Square, Buckie.

The High Court heard that the assault on Mr Newlands took place shortly after midnight and the victim has no recollection of the attack but was earlier heard shouting ‘Get out’.

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron said that shortly afterwards witnesses became aware of a disturbance in the street.

Mr Newlands was punched and fell to the ground and his assailants subjected him to a prolonged and brutal attack.

Attack described as ‘horrific’

The prosecutor said: “One witness described the attack as horrific”.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital in Elgin and found to have bleeding on the brain. He was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment because of the life-threatening nature of the head injury.

A judge told Ainsworth: “Clearly this is a serious matter.”

Lady Ross adjourned sentence on him until next month for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment and remanded him in custody.

A second man, 23-year-old Jay McIntosh, was jailed for six years last year for his role in the attack on Mr Newlands and a further assault he carried out in Buckie on the same night.

