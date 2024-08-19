Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries

A groundsman took part in a savage Buckie street attack with an accomplice that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Brandon Ainsworth was one of two men who assaulted Barry Newlands, leaving him with bleeding on the brain and requiring an operation on his jaw.

Mr Newlands was hit on the head with a bottle, pinned to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked by the pair during the attack at Burns Square, Buckie, in Moray.

The victim, who was aged 23 at the time, lost consciousness during the violence inflicted on him on September 2 2022.

Attempted murder charge withdrawn

Ainsworth, 22, originally faced a charge of attempting to murder Mr Newlands but after the Crown withdrew that allegation at the High Court in Edinburgh he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

Ainsworth, who has been in prison since November 2022, committed the attack after he was freed on bail the previous year at Elgin Sheriff Court.

The High Court heard that the assault on Mr Newlands took place shortly after midnight and the victim has no recollection of the attack but was earlier heard shouting ‘Get out’.

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron said that shortly afterwards witnesses became aware of a disturbance in the street.

Mr Newlands was punched and fell to the ground and his assailants subjected him to a prolonged and brutal attack.

Attack described as ‘horrific’

The prosecutor said: “One witness described the attack as horrific”.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital in Elgin and found to have bleeding on the brain. He was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment because of the life-threatening nature of the head injury.

A judge told Ainsworth: “Clearly this is a serious matter.”

Lady Ross adjourned sentence on him until next month for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment and remanded him in custody.

A second man, 23-year-old Jay McIntosh, was jailed for six years last year for his role in the attack on Mr Newlands and a further assault he carried out in Buckie on the same night.