Man facing assault and weapon charges following disturbance near Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

A man has appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault after a disturbance near the Lemon Tree on Friday.

Neriya Adiukwu, whose address was given as Aberdeen, is also charged with having a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

The 19-year-old made no plea or declaration during the appearance, which was held in private.

He was remanded in custody and the case will call again within eight days.

Incident prompted armed response

The appearance comes following a disturbance in Aberdeen, which saw armed officers descend on a city centre street.

It took place in the Shoe Lane and Queen Street area at around 4.55pm on Friday and led to the cancellation of a show at the Lemon Tree on nearby West North Street.

Officers, including firearms specialists, were cordoned off Queen Street and Shoe Lane, with passersby redirected away from the area.

There were no reported injuries and police said there was not believed to be “any risk to the wider public”.

Police Scotland later confirmed a 19-year-old had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.