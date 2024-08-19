Masked knifeman jailed over horror slash attack in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Masked knifeman jailed over horror slash attack in Aberdeen

Jack Florence turned up at the address on Marchburn Avenue along with an accomplice, both wearing balaclavas and holding knives.

By Danny McKay
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook

A masked knifeman slashed a man’s leg open – exposing the muscle – during a terrifying attack in Aberdeen.

Jack Florence turned up at the address on Marchburn Avenue along with an accomplice, both wearing balaclavas and holding knives.

When their victim answered the door, they immediately entered the property and Florence, 31, repeatedly struck him with a blade, leaving horrific slash wounds.

While in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Florence had to be restrained by GEOAmey security staff who believed he had been passed an item and was trying to conceal it.

The sheriff was forced to adjourn the court while the situation was dealt with.

Jack Florence. Image: Facebook

When the hearing resumed, fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that in the days leading up to the attack, Florence had sent his victim repeated threats on social media, including that he would “chop” him.

The incident itself happened around 8.40am on February 24.

The complainer was socialising with friends inside the Marchburn Avenue address when he heard banging at the door.

Ms Martin said: “The complainer answered the door.

“He was met with the accused and another unidentified suspect.

“They were wearing balaclavas and each holding a knife.

“The accused and the unidentified suspect entered the property.

“The accused repeatedly struck the complainer on the body with the knife.”

Florence and the other male then left, leaving their victim seriously injured.

When police attended they found a “trail of blood” from the hallway leading into the living room.

Paramedics noted the man to have abrasions to his back, a small laceration to his left forearm, and a substantial 5cm-6.5cm wound to his lower left leg.

The leg wound exposed the muscle within and was assessed as needing surgery to close, with significant risk of infection and potential loss of the limb if untreated.

Despite this, the victim refused to attend hospital, only allowing the paramedics to dress the wounds there.

However, the following day, he did decide to go to hospital and it was discovered he had also fractured his leg and had damage to the tendons.

Ms Martin told the court: “He received surgery, during which the damage to his tendons was repaired and the fracture was stabilised with plates and a screw.

“He was given a cast to wear on his ankle for six weeks.

Knifeman is reading the bible in prison

“He has a scar as a result of this injury.”

Florence, a prisoner of HMP Glenochil, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, as well as possession of a knife.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said the spark that caused the bad blood had been “the removal, by the complainer, of various items from Mr Florence’s house”.

He told the court Florence, a father, had been with a friend when they spotted a van they knew their victim had been driving and decided to “confront” him.

He added: “My understanding is the complainer is no stranger to the courts.”

Mr Burgess said Florence had been using drugs which caused him paranoia and a “propensity to deal with issues in a violent manner”.

The lawyer said Florence had run a dog breeding and training business but had “all but lost” it due to being remanded in custody.

He added that Florence had taken to reading the bible while in prison and was learning about the moral messages within.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered Florence to be jailed for two years, with a further one-year supervised release order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
Man facing assault and weapon charges following disturbance near Aberdeen's Lemon Tree
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
Abusive football ref warned ex things could get 'massively nasty'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen yob knocked man unconscious in Aberdeen city centre - then stamped on his…
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
Ellon woman paralysed in horror A90 crash tells trial of life-changing injuries
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – historic rapist jailed and a church-loving domestic abuser
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
Racist nightmare neighbour fined after he tells family to 'go back to Africa'
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
'Shaken' victim pushed to the ground in racist attack on Peterhead street
Jack Florence. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen martial arts expert jailed after raping and sexually assaulting woman