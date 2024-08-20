Driver flipped car into field after getting distracted by dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver flipped car into field after getting distracted by dog

William Lindsay had been giving a woman - along with her pet dog - a lift to the shop when the incident happened on the A98 at Burnside, Macduff.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man crashed and flipped his car into a field in Macduff – after being distracted by a dog.

William Lindsay had been giving a woman, and her pet dog, a lift to the shop when the incident happened on the A98 at Burnside, Macduff.

But when the large animal became “agitated”, the 43-year-old got distracted, drifting onto the wrong side of the road and then overcorrecting and hitting an embankment.

The vehicle then flipped upside down and landed on its roof in afield, seriously injuring both driver and passenger.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 1pm on August 21 2021.

As the pair drove towards Fraserburgh, with the woman in the front passenger seat, Lindsay overtook a witness who estimated he was driving at around 60mph.

Following the overtake, the witness noted Lindsay continued to accelerate and formed the opinion he was travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Another witness travelling in the opposite direction saw Lindsay on the wrong side of the road still going at excessive speed.

Lindsay took cocaine for ‘first time ever’ day before crash

Lindsay then moved to the middle of the road, straddling both lanes and the witness had to take evasive action and braked sharply to avoid a head-on collision.

At the same time, Lindsay also began to brake and pulled back onto the correct side of the carriageway.

As he did so, he hit a roadside bank and lost control of the vehicle, leaving the road completely and landing upside down in a field.

Both Lindsay and his passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.

After taking a preliminary drugs wipe, Lindsay tested positive for cocaine.

On being asked to provide a blood sample for a more formal test, he refused and stated: “It’s been a long day.”

His female passenger suffered bruising to her body and abdominal pain and tenderness.

Nerve damage to her arm has had a lasting impact and restricted her grip.

The crash also had a psychological impact on her, causing panic attacks.

She was unable to get back into a car for six months following the incident and still struggles to travel in cars.

‘It was incumbent on you to make sure any animal was restrained’

Meanwhile Lindsay suffered fractures to his vertebrae and a minor head injury.

Lindsay, of James Street, Buckie, pled guilty to dangerous driving and failing to provide a blood sample for a drugs test.

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court Lindsay’s passenger had a large Cane Corso dog, which he described as a breed often used for fighting and owned by drug dealers.

He continued: “She asked Mr Lindsay to take her and her dog to get some dog food.

“The dog was not restrained and became agitated, she was trying to calm the dog down and he’s distracted and the vehicle goes off the road.”

Mr Burn said Lindsay’s position in relation to the drug aspect is he’d taken cocaine “for the first time ever” the previous day.

He added Lindsay was “apologetic” and had taken full responsibility.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Lindsay: “This is clearly a very serious incident and it’s fortunate that even more serious consequences didn’t result for you or your passenger or any other drivers.

“It’s noted your position that you lost control of the vehicle when a dog within the vehicle was out of control.

“Clearly it was incumbent on you as the driver to make sure any animal within the vehicle was safely restrained.”

The sheriff, as a direct alternative to prison, ordered Lindsay to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

He also banned him from driving for 27 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger-driving trial shown Snapchat footage allegedly taken moments before horror A90 crash
Dundee court
Woman tells trial how she fled from Dundee to Aberdeen to escape prostitution
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Masked knifeman jailed over horror slash attack in Aberdeen
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man facing assault and weapon charges following disturbance near Aberdeen's Lemon Tree
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Abusive football ref warned ex things could get 'massively nasty'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen yob knocked man unconscious in Aberdeen city centre - then stamped on his…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Ellon woman paralysed in horror A90 crash tells trial of life-changing injuries
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – historic rapist jailed and a church-loving domestic abuser