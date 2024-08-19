Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm

Two men have appeared in court in Aberdeen charged with handling stolen property following the discovery of motorcycles on a farm near Blairs.

John Cadden, 19, and George Cowie, 27, are each charged with six counts of reset.

Cadden also faces a charge of being concerned in the supplying of controlled drugs.

The pair, both from the Aberdeen area, each made no plea to the charges.

They were committed for further examination and both were released on bail until their next appearance.

The charges come after police investigating the theft of a motorbike reportedly discovered drugs at a farm near Blairs.

Officers traced bike with tracker

The black Triumph Street Triple motorbike was reported missing from Edinburgh on Friday and officers used a tracker to trace it to the address in the north-east.

At the farm, they also discovered six other suspected stolen motorbikes, as well as a quantity of drugs and nearly £10,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested and charged following the discoveries.

Speaking after the arrests, Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “These types of crimes are not victimless. Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from our communities.

“Anyone with information about drugs or concerns about illegal substances should contact police on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”