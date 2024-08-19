Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm

Two men have been charged with handling stolen property, one is also charged with being concerned in the supplying of controlled drugs.

By Jenni Gee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

Two men have appeared in court in Aberdeen charged with handling stolen property following the discovery of motorcycles on a farm near Blairs.

John Cadden, 19, and George Cowie, 27, are each charged with six counts of reset.

Cadden also faces a charge of being concerned in the supplying of controlled drugs.

The pair, both from the Aberdeen area, each made no plea to the charges.

They were committed for further examination and both were released on bail until their next appearance.

The charges come after police investigating the theft of a motorbike reportedly discovered drugs at a farm near Blairs.

Officers traced bike with tracker

The black Triumph Street Triple motorbike was reported missing from Edinburgh on Friday and officers used a tracker to trace it to the address in the north-east.

At the farm, they also discovered six other suspected stolen motorbikes, as well as a quantity of drugs and nearly £10,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested and charged following the discoveries.

Speaking after the arrests, Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “These types of crimes are not victimless. Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from our communities.

“Anyone with information about drugs or concerns about illegal substances should contact police on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

 

