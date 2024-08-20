Man jailed for delivering drugs for organised crime gang that threatened mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for delivering drugs for organised crime gang that threatened mum

Tatenda Musanhu acted as a courier, delivering packages of drugs from the Midlands up to Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been jailed after driving cocaine and heroin from England to Aberdeen for an organised crime gang that threatened his mum.

Tatenda Musanhu acted as a courier, delivering packages of drugs from the Midlands up to Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old and his partner received “increasingly threatening” phone calls from an organised crime group that demonstrated they knew exactly where his mother lived.

Forced to deliver the drugs to the Granite City, Musanhu was twice caught by police inside the homes of vulnerable people who had been cuckooed, along with cash and drugs.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that police, on January 31, received intelligence that individuals from an organised crime group known as “Rocky”, were using a flat on Berryden Road.

Officers attended to check on the occupant’s welfare and could hear males inside.

‘It’s a win-win for these people. It always is’

Entry was forced and Musanhu was found in the living room along with another man.

The police found 101.17g of cocaine, worth up to £10,300, in the property, along with £670 in cash 11g of heroin worth £550.

Following that incident, Musanhu was released on bail with a condition not to return to Scotland other than for court.

But on March 13, police received intelligence that individuals connected to organised crime groups known as “Marlo” and “Rocky”, were using an address on School Drive for the sale and supply of drugs.

Officers attended to check on the occupant, forced entry and found Musanhu and another male inside.

Police recovered £2,005 in cash from the property, along with 7.46g of cocaine worth up to £740.

Ms Martin told the court the Crown did not have any specific information as to Musanhu’s specific role in the chain of supply.

However, she said the addresses were the homes of vulnerable individuals who appeared to have been cuckooed.

Musanhu, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin on January 31, being concerned in the supply of cocaine again on March 13 and breaching a bail condition.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “The position he finds himself in is, frankly, the classic MO of those involved in organised crime groups.

‘Foot soldier’

“He’s not a member of these groups.

“It’s a win-win for these people. It always is.”

Mr Hingston outlined that either the drugs get through, or if the courier is caught, they are bailed as they have no record and are then threatened.

He said the group made a “series of phone calls” to Musanhu and his partner which became “increasingly threatening”, insisting he owed the group money.

Reading out one message his client was sent, Mr Hingston said: “If you don’t, we can just go to your mum’s.”

When Musanhu suggested the group did not know where his mum lived, they demonstrated that they did.

Describing his client as a “foot soldier”, Mr Hingston went on: “If there are people cuckooing vulnerable individuals, it’s not him.

“All he ever wanted to do was work, but his status was such that it was very, very difficult to get jobs.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Musanhu: “By becoming involved in the way you did, you contributed to the supply of class A drugs in Aberdeen with all of the negative impacts which that activity has on individuals, families and communities here.”

He jailed Musanhu for 32 months and granted a confiscation order for the £2,005 recovered.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen stripper who sexually assaulted hen party guests loses conviction appeal
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger-driving trial shown Snapchat footage allegedly taken moments before horror A90 crash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Driver flipped car into field after getting distracted by dog
Dundee court
Woman tells trial how she fled from Dundee to Aberdeen to escape prostitution
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Masked knifeman jailed over horror slash attack in Aberdeen
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man facing assault and weapon charges following disturbance near Aberdeen's Lemon Tree
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Abusive football ref warned ex things could get 'massively nasty'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen yob knocked man unconscious in Aberdeen city centre - then stamped on his…