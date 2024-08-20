Brutal Aberdeen rapist hit with 14-year extended sentence

A brutal repeat rapist has been locked up and hit with an extended 14-year sentence for offences in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and even abroad.

Social workers branded Tom Farquhar “hostile” towards women as they prepared background reports on the frightening 28-year-old.

Farquhar continued to protest his innocence despite being convicted of five charges by a jury following a High Court trial.

Since being convicted, Farquhar appeared in court over a separate case and admitted being caught with £1.5 million of cocaine on the A90 near Dundee.

Today, the sex offender appeared via video link and showed no emotion, sitting motionless with his hands clasped together while being sentenced in Aberdeen.

Raped woman two days in a row

Farquhar was found guilty of a horrifying rape on a woman in 2022.

During the incident, he pinned the woman down, pushed her face into a pillow and grabbed her throat, restricting her breathing.

He also spat on and struck the woman, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Chillingly, the very next day, he assaulted and raped her again.

Additionally, Farquhar was also found guilty of domestic offending towards partners dating back as far as 2015.

He stalked one partner by:

Repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering abusive and derogatory comments towards her.

Repeatedly accusing her of infidelity.

Persistently contacting her by phone and text.

Making threats of violence towards her.

Repeatedly damaging household objects.

Repeatedly punching and kicking a door.

Repeatedly striking his head against walls, injuring himself.

Removing her child from her care.

Farquhar also assaulted the same partner by striking her on the head and pushing her, to her injury.

The jury also found Farquhar guilty of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards a second partner at a number of address.

He repeatedly shouted, swore and made abusive comments towards her as well as accusing her of infidelity.

While persistently contacting her via phone and text, Farquhar would demand to know where she was and threatened her with violence.

He controlled who she could have contact with, monitored her movements and controlled her finances and even her passport.

Compressed woman’s neck

Farquhar also monitored and controlled the woman’s mobile phone and social media accounts, deleting her photos and videos and demanding she delete contacts.

He repeatedly detained her against her will and threatened to kill himself.

The domestic offender threw liquid and other items at her, pinned her against a wall, grabbed her neck and restricted her breathing to her injury and danger of life.

A long list of disturbing and violent incidents in the charge, which features multiple incidents in which he endangered the woman’s life, also contained the following:

Grabbing and pulling her while she was holding a child and kicking a door into her.

Grabbing and pushing her to the floor, punching her, spitting on her, covering her mouth to stop her screaming, grabbing and compressing her neck, restricting her breathing all to her injury and danger of her life.

Pursuing her.

Grabbing, throwing and pinning her down, punching her, grabbing her neck and covering her mouth, restricting her breathing, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Kicking and punching her, pinning her down and placing a pillow over her head, restricting her breathing, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

‘Only a significant sentence of imprisonment would be appropriate’

Judge Miller told Farquhar, whose address was given in court papers as Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, his offending had had a serious impact on his victims.

He said: “You continue to deny responsibility for the crimes of which you were convicted.”

The judge highlighted that social workers preparing a report for the court noted his “hostility towards women” and “limited insight into the harmful nature” of his offending.

He added: “The report recommends post-release supervision as a vital means of protecting the public.

“It’s clear only a significant sentence of imprisonment would be appropriate in your case.”

Judge Miller imposed a 14-year extended sentence comprising of a custodial part of 12 years imprisonment and a further two years in the community on licence.

He also placed Farquhar on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.