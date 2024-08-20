Farmer hit Highland bridge with combine harvester and caused £60,000 of damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Farmer hit Highland bridge with combine harvester and caused £60,000 of damage

David Nicolson measured the entrance to the bridge at Dava - but failed to appreciate that the road narrowed by eight inches.

By Jenni Gee
Farmer David Nicolson struck Dava Bridge with his combine harvester.
Farmer David Nicolson struck Dava Bridge with his combine harvester.

A farmer caused £60,000 of damage to a narrow Highland bridge when he misjudged its width and then drove his combine harvester across.

David Nicolson and a farmhand measured the bridge at Dava before attempting the crossing, but Nicolson failed to appreciate that the road later narrowed by eight inches.

After the 62-year-old farmer drove off, concerned witnesses noticed that the side walls of the bridge were “bulging” with an alarming six-inch gap opening up between the bridge wall and the road.

Police were called and, following an inspection, the bridge on the A939 was closed to traffic for 10 weeks.

The bridge’s subsequent collapse was captured on film and shared on social media.

The side of Dava Bridge gives way in the wake of David Nicolson’s combine harvester mishap. Image: Facebook

Nicolson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on September 15 of last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was shortly after 4.50pm when witnesses spotted Nicolson attempting to cross the bridge with the farm equipment.

She said: “They observed a combine harvester attempt to cross the bridge and having some difficulty in doing so.”

The court heard that, by this point, the hold-up on the bridge was causing a tailback in both directions.

Witnesses then watched as Nicolson drove over the bridge, with the machinery striking the walls on the side of the bridge and causing the bricks to crumble, after which the bridge appeared to be “severely compromised and unsafe”.

Police were called and closed the bridge with immediate effect.

Following an inspection by Highland Council the bridge remained closed with a diversion in place for 10 weeks until £60,000 of repairs were completed.

Dava Bridge had to be closed to traffic following the farmer’s carelessness. Image: Highland Council

Nicolson’s solicitor told the court that Nicolson was “unfamiliar” with the stretch of road in question.

He said the farmer had been accompanied by a farmhand and they had measured the road at the entrance to the bridge but failed to realise it narrowed beyond that point.

He said: “This was not a circumstance where my client has seen a narrow bridge and simply crossed and hoped for the best – he took what he thought were necessary precautions.

“He did not appreciate that road narrowed by eight or so inches.”

Mr McKeown told the court that Nicolson, of Dunphail, was fully insured and that costs incurred would be covered by his insurance company.

Farmer taking a break from combine harvester driving

He said the farmer was responsible for livestock and many acres and needed his driving licence to play an active role at a time when it was “all hands on deck” for the family farming business.

The agent added that his client had already taken the decision to step back from driving the combine in future – a task he has passed to his sons.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Nicolson: “It is the degree of carelessness that the court is dealing, with not the consequence of the carelessness.”

He added: “I have no reason to doubt that your insurance will meet the damages.”

He fined Nicolson £840 and endorsed his driving licence with five penalty points.

More from Crime & Courts

Farmer David Nicolson struck Dava Bridge with his combine harvester.
Brutal Aberdeen rapist hit with 14-year extended sentence
Farmer David Nicolson struck Dava Bridge with his combine harvester.
Aberdeen stripper who sexually assaulted hen party guests loses conviction appeal
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Man jailed for delivering drugs for organised crime gang that threatened mum
Farmer David Nicolson struck Dava Bridge with his combine harvester.
Danger-driving trial shown Snapchat footage allegedly taken moments before horror A90 crash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Driver flipped car into field after getting distracted by dog
Dundee court
Woman tells trial how she fled from Dundee to Aberdeen to escape prostitution
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm
Farmer David Nicolson struck Dava Bridge with his combine harvester.
Masked knifeman jailed over horror slash attack in Aberdeen
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries
Farmer David Nicolson struck Dava Bridge with his combine harvester.
Man facing assault and weapon charges following disturbance near Aberdeen's Lemon Tree