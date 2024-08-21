Young Inverness knife thugs locked up for slash attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Inverness knife thugs locked up for slash attacks

When one of the teens was charged with attempted murder, he told police: "Fly with the crows, get shot with the crows."

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Two teenagers are facing custodial sentences after admitting two different knife attacks in Inverness.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 18-year-old Calvin Abbott and a 16-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – slashed the neck of another teenager and tried to steal his hoodie.

That vicious attack – on November 7 2023 – came just months after Abbott, of Novar Crescent, Evanton, stabbed a second youth on the legs and arms.

Abbott had chased his victim from a property in Union Street following an argument, then slashed him on the legs with a blade after he fell down.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said that Abbott had been goaded by the complainer and the attack – in the early hours of August 20 2023 in Church Street – was filmed on CCTV.

Abbott’s victim was able to phone for an ambulance but it was police who took him to hospital, Ms Love added.

Abbott was traced just over an hour later by police in Post Office Lane and arrested. The injured youth suffered lacerations to his forearms, two stab wounds to his right leg and one to the left.

Chilling threats

Ms Love told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald that five days before the November 7 attack, the 16-year-old was in the company of social workers when he made threats to another youth.

The boy said the target of these threats would be “getting sliced, taking his eyeballs out and carving his name into his forehead”.

Ms Love said the social workers took these threats to be genuine.

Turning to the attack on November 7, Ms Love said the 16-year-old stabbed the other boy in the back of his neck after he and Abbott tried to take his designer hoodie off him.

The 17-year-old victim, who later required two stitches to the wound, managed to escape onto High Street where passers-by called police and an ambulance.

‘Fly with the crows, get shot with the crows’

The Stanley knife was discarded on a grassy area near the car park before the duo made off, only to be arrested later by police in Lochalsh Road after a short chase.

When Abbott was originally charged with attempted murder along with his co-accused, he told officers: “I didn’t do anything. Fly with the crows, get shot with the crows.”

Abbott admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, possession of a knife and a second charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted robbery.

The 16-year-old also pleaded guilty to that charge as well as one of threatening behaviour and possessing a knife.

Sentence was deferred until September 17 for a background report on Abbott and advice from the Children’s Panel for the 16-year-old. Both were remanded.

