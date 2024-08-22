Highland church missionary guilty of violent domestic abuse against wife

A church missionary who criticised the morality of an Inverness gay pride event has been found guilty of abusing and assaulting his wife.

Donald Morrison was convicted following a two-day trial at Inverness Sheriff Court of a campaign of domestic abuse against his wife of 17 years, Haidi, between November 2022 and November 2023.

The former member of the Free Church (Continuing) was also found guilty by Sheriff David Harvie of attempting to pervert the course of justice by writing templates of emails for her to try to get the case dropped and also a breach of a special bail condition not to contact her.

Morrison – who received a package of excrement though the post after speaking out against 2018’s Ness Pride event on “biblical, religious and moral grounds” – was convicted after the court heard harrowing evidence from Mrs Morrison and two other church members.

Mrs Morrison, who admitted she was bipolar and could be very emotional, often broke down as she gave evidence by video link.

After the verdict, Sheriff Harvie told the Christian: “I found you to be evasive in evidence and in your police interview. There were significant injuries caused to your wife and there was also the use of a weapon.

“Your actions were entirely disproportionate and unnecessary, sometimes all that she was looking for was a hug when she was going through traumatic family events.

“I find your behaviour manipulative and controlling to secure your own wishes. You used her health as a shield.”

Christian denied abuse was deliberate

The trial heard Mrs Morrison say she still loved her husband, despite once being attacked with a shinty stick.

She suffered a cut above her eye when he swung out at her and was struck on the back of the neck and head repeatedly when they were visiting her family in Holland following the death of her sister.

He claimed he was only acting in self-defence as his wife was sometimes physical towards him, pushing him onto a bed or the floor in anger.

On being questioned by defence solicitor Graham Mann, Morrison denied the violence was deliberate, saying it was accidental.

“Not once have I gone out of my way to do anything to my wife directly or indirectly to cause my wife harm,” he told the court.

But he was vague in his evidence on the details of her physicality, how or why the incidents happened.

Mrs Morrison blamed the church for the problems in their marriage, as her husband travelled all over Scotland sometimes for eight days and nights at a time.

‘I thought he would break my leg’

“I was burned out, looking after the children. It was a topic we fell out about all the time for 17 years. My mind and body couldn’t take any more,” she said.

“I felt a slave. The church disrespects women. I told them for 10 years that we were struggling and things were not going great. I was not taken seriously.”

She admitted in evidence that she would sometimes push her husband but added it was to make him stop shouting at her.

She described an incident in Holland when she went to her sister’s funeral.

“He whacked my neck and face with his hand, knocking my glasses off and causing a cut which looked very bad. Blood covered my clothes.

“I am an early bird, early to bed but he is an evening owl. I asked him to come to bed and hold me. He said he couldn’t because he wouldn’t sleep.

“He said please leave me alone. I asked him for a third time to hug me because I was upset about my sister.

“He started hitting me and kicking my legs. I thought he would break my leg. He was hitting me on the upper arm and neck. I had bruises. It was a month after my sister took her own life.

‘Deeply troubling’ case

“For 95% of our marriage he has been the one to calm me down – a loving husband. But I was not scared of him as a person.”

Sheriff Harvie described her evidence as “deeply troubling”.

He said: “By the way she gave her evidence, there is no doubt she was reliving events with the associated trauma all too apparent for all to see.

“It has been a difficult and vexed case. What it shows is deeply troubling in a deeply troubled relationship.

“I accept there are real challenges for both of you. She is vulnerable and can be emotional but she is entitled to be treated with respect.”

Morrison – who is currently staying at an Inverness hotel as he is banned from returning to the marital home – will be sentenced in October.