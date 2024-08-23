Yob rammed baseball bat-wielding drug rival with car during street fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yob rammed baseball bat-wielding drug rival with car during street fight

Leon Smith turned up to a pre-arranged "fight" and used his Honda SUV as a weapon against his opponent who was only armed with a baseball bat.

By Danny McKay
Leon Smith. Image: DC Thomson
Leon Smith. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been jailed after repeatedly driving his car into a drugs rival in a dramatic clash in Aberdeen.

Leon Smith turned up to the pre-arranged “fight” and used his Honda SUV as a weapon.

The 50-year-old repeatedly rammed his victim, who was wielding a baseball bat, leaving him covered in cuts and bruises, including a nasty gash to his head.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that around 1.30am on February 6 this year, the complainer received phone calls from two men.

During the calls, the complainer and the men were “challenging each other to fight” and arranged to meet outside the complainer’s home address on Papermill Gardens.

‘Repeated revving’ and ‘loud banging’ heard during dramatic incident

Smith drove the silver SUV into a car park on Papermill Gardens and the complainer appeared behind the vehicle holding a baseball bat.

Ms Martin said: “The accused suddenly reversed at speed and collided with the complainer, knocking him backwards with considerable force that he landed on his back.

“The accused then drove the vehicle forward and the complainer got to his feet and struck the vehicle with the baseball bat.

“The accused then turned the vehicle towards the complainer and drove towards him, striking him with the front of the vehicle and knocking him sideways to the ground.

“The complainer then looked up and saw the vehicle reversing towards him.

“The complainer managed to roll out of the way and avoided being struck again.”

‘I’m f***ing gonna murder yous all’

As Smith’s SUV reversed past, his victim saw there were several people, who he did not know, inside with Smith driving.

Nearby residents heard “repeated revving” and “loud banging” during the dramatic incident.

Looking outside, they saw the complainer walking with a limp and shouting: “I’m f***ing gonna murder yous all.”

Three males then exited Smith’s car and started to walk towards the complainer who residents shouted at to run away.

Smith and another vehicle then left in convoy with their lights turned off.

The complainer went back into his address and did not report the incident to the police.

Victim suffered 4cm laceration to his head

The SUV was found hours later abandoned in a disabled parking space at Asda, Middleton Park.

The windscreen was smashed and the complainer’s blood was found on the bonnet and wing mirror.

The injured man woke up in pain the next morning and contacted the police.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary he was found to have a 4cm laceration to the top of his head along with a cut to his shin and cuts and bruises to his hands, back, legs and arms.

His left knee was also swollen.

Smith was traced and arrested on February 8 on Gort Road.

He was found with two lock knives in a bag.

Smith, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and danger of life, possession of two knives and driving without a licence or insurance.

Injuries were ‘far less serious than might have been the case’

Defence agent Iain Hingston said the incident was related to the drug scene.

He explained Smith had suffered a bereavement around the time of the incident and was in a “bad way”.

Mr Hingston said Smith had become involved in a “drugs spiral” which involved “quite a few people who are no stranger to the court or the drug scene”.

He went on: “Beyond being able to explain to me the whole thing was drug-related, he doesn’t offer any explanation.

“Whatever the disagreement was, it wasn’t personal between him and the complainer. It was a wider disagreement. Nevertheless, he was the driver.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Smith: “Thankfully, as it turned out, the injuries of the person you struck with this car were far less serious than might have been the case.”

He jailed Smith for 22 months, backdated to February 12 when he was first remanded in custody.

