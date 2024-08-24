Children fled home after ‘stupid’ man set fire in Portsoy neighbour’s flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children fled home after ‘stupid’ man set fire in Portsoy neighbour’s flat

Ryan Gallon burned a carpet in the property on North Street in Portsoy after turning up to confront the occupant about "a money issue".

By Danny McKay
Ryan Gallon. Image: Facebook
Ryan Gallon. Image: Facebook

A Portsoy family with young children was forced to flee their home at night after a man set fire to their neighbour’s flat in a row over money.

Ryan Gallon torched a carpet in the North Street property after first turning up to confront the occupant who was out at the time.

Immediately after he started the blaze, the bumbling 29-year-old realised it was a “stupid” thing to do and “panicked”.

However, Gallon’s frantic attempts to extinguish the flames failed, with Gallon leaping out of a window to flee the scene, cutting his leg and leaving behind his DNA.

A terrified neighbour, who saw the smoke and “glow” from the fire, woke his partner and children and ushered them outside – away from danger.

Gallon and the flat occupant ‘do not have an amicable relationship’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Gallon and the man who resided at the fire-damaged address knew each other.

They “do not have an amicable relationship,” Ms Martin explained.

Around 11.35pm on February 8 this year, Gallon arrived at the crime scene while the complainer was visiting friends in Aberdeen.

Gallon entered the flat while a female he was with stayed on the street and asked a neighbour where the occupant was.

Ms Martin said: “The accused then jumped out of an open window, shouting about a cut that he had sustained to his leg.

“The accused then ran from the area in the direction of Low Street, Portsoy.”

‘He’s struggling to explain why he did this’

A neighbour tried to chase Gallon but noticed smoke and an “orange glow” coming from the property.

The neighbour shouted to alert his partner and the couple woke their children and evacuated their home in the same block of flats over fears that the blaze would spread.

They called 999 and fire crews forced their way into the flat, isolated the electricity supply and put the fire out.

Blood found on the windowsill was later forensically linked to Gallon.

The HMP Grampian prisoner pled guilty to a charge of wilful fire-raising.

His defence agent Stuart Beveridge said burn marks to the flooring were the only damage caused by the fire started by his client.

He went on: “When he entered the property, he set fire to the carpet. He then realised it was a stupid thing to have done and tried to extinguish the fire, panicked and left.

“He’s struggling to explain why he did this.”

‘Luck the consequences were not far more serious’

Mr Beveridge said Gallon had tried to “confront” the occupant about “a money issue” and was “ashamed” of his actions.

He explained that his client, a father-of-one, had previously worked with the Border Force and subsequently as a merchant seaman.

“He formed a pattern of work hard, play hard,” Mr Beveridge told the sheriff, adding: “He’d come back on shore and would be drinking, taking recreational drugs and getting himself into trouble.

“While on remand he’s cleared his head and got clean of all drugs.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Gallon: “This is an extremely serious matter. It is complete and utter luck the consequences were not far more serious than the damage to the property.

“The risk here is illustrated by the description of the neighbour feeling the need to evacuate his own property for fear of the potential course of the fire.

“I’m satisfied imprisonment is the only appropriate sentence in your case.”

Sheriff Miller ordered Gallon to be jailed for 18 months, backdated to April 10 when he was remanded, and imposed a nine-month supervised release order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

