Macduff dad caught with credit card knife ‘grounded’ by family, sheriff told

A Macduff dad who was caught carrying a knife disguised as a credit card in an Aberdeen shop was “grounded” by his family, a sheriff has been told.

Kevin Silbergh was found in possession of the blade that folded to look like a credit card in the city centre branch of Marks and Spencer.

The 51-year-old ex-army man appeared in court from custody while family members watched on worriedly from the public gallery at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

When Silbergh avoided a custodial sentence, his family clapped excitedly and shouted out to reassure the sheriff that he would stay out of trouble because he would be “grounded fae 7pm”.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that police were called to Marks and Spencer around 4.20pm on January 17 2021 regarding an unrelated matter.

‘He didn’t realise that, because it locks, it was illegal’

Officers had cause to search Silbergh and found the folding knife in his wallet.

He told them: “My girlfriend gave it to me. I was meaning to get rid of it.”

Then he was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.

Silbergh, of James Street, Macduff, pled guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and two charges of failing to appear at earlier court hearings.

Describing the knife, Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “It has the appearance of a credit card with a concealed blade in it.”

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge explained: “He was given it as a present and regarded it as a pen knife. He didn’t realise that, because it locks, it was illegal.

“It was within his wallet. He’d had it for some time.”

‘He’ll be grounded fae 7pm’

Mr Beveridge told the court his client had previously been in the army, had been diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had “self-medicated” with illicit drugs.

Sheriff Miller noted it was the first time Silbergh had been free from drugs for a “considerable period” and decided he would impose a community sentence.

Silbergh’s family, believed to be his daughter and her partner, then let out an excited clap from the public gallery.

Sheriff Miller ordered the offender to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and placed him under a year-long supervision order.

While the sheriff urged Silbergh to comply with the order and stay out of trouble, his family called out: “He’ll be grounded fae 7pm.”

