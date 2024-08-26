Macduff dad caught with credit card knife ‘grounded’ by family, sheriff told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff dad caught with credit card knife ‘grounded’ by family, sheriff told

A sheriff and relatives of Kevin Silbergh punished him twice for carrying a blade that folded to look like a credit card in an Aberdeen shop.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Macduff dad who was caught carrying a knife disguised as a credit card in an Aberdeen shop was “grounded” by his family, a sheriff has been told.

Kevin Silbergh was found in possession of the blade that folded to look like a credit card in the city centre branch of Marks and Spencer.

The 51-year-old ex-army man appeared in court from custody while family members watched on worriedly from the public gallery at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

When Silbergh avoided a custodial sentence, his family clapped excitedly and shouted out to reassure the sheriff that he would stay out of trouble because he would be “grounded fae 7pm”.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that police were called to Marks and Spencer around 4.20pm on January 17 2021 regarding an unrelated matter.

‘He didn’t realise that, because it locks, it was illegal’

Officers had cause to search Silbergh and found the folding knife in his wallet.

He told them: “My girlfriend gave it to me. I was meaning to get rid of it.”

Then he was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.

Silbergh, of James Street, Macduff, pled guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and two charges of failing to appear at earlier court hearings.

Describing the knife, Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “It has the appearance of a credit card with a concealed blade in it.”

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge explained: “He was given it as a present and regarded it as a pen knife. He didn’t realise that, because it locks, it was illegal.

“It was within his wallet. He’d had it for some time.”

‘He’ll be grounded fae 7pm’

Mr Beveridge told the court his client had previously been in the army, had been diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had “self-medicated” with illicit drugs.

Sheriff Miller noted it was the first time Silbergh had been free from drugs for a “considerable period” and decided he would impose a community sentence.

Silbergh’s family, believed to be his daughter and her partner, then let out an excited clap from the public gallery.

Sheriff Miller ordered the offender to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and placed him under a year-long supervision order.

While the sheriff urged Silbergh to comply with the order and stay out of trouble, his family called out: “He’ll be grounded fae 7pm.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

