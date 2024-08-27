Inverness armed siege man dies in custody days before sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness armed siege man dies in custody days before sentencing

Lee Dyce, 37, died at HMP Inverness on Thursday and police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

By Dale Haslam
Lee Dyce died at HMP Inverness last week.
Lee Dyce died at HMP Inverness last week.

A man who was due to be sentenced for threatening to shoot police during an armed siege has died in custody.

Lee Dyce triggered an incident involving scores of officers – including specially trained siege negotiators – on Madras Street in Inverness, on April 18 this year.

The 37-year-old appeared in court on July 30 and admitted four offences including throwing shards of glass out of a window and brandishing a knife.

He was due to be sentenced yesterday but court officials cancelled that hearing.

It then emerged that Dyce died last week at HMP Inverness, where he was being held on remand.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday August 22, we were made aware of the death of a 37-year-old man within HMP Inverness.

Death not being treated as suspicious

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and his family have been made aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Dyce only left prison two weeks before the April 18 police stand-off, which went on for almost four hours.

It began when a fire alarm sounded at a block of flats in which Dyce lived.

The alarm triggered a call to fire crews, who attended the scene as a precaution.

Firefighters spoke to Dyce outside the block of flats and described as being “in an agitated state”.

It was at that point that Dyce went back into his flat and started shouting that he would stab anyone who came in.

Police with riot shields during armed siege on Madras Street in Inverness.
Police with riot shields at the scene of the incident in Madras Street, Inverness, in April. Image: Supplied.

Describing the sequence of events at the July 30 hearing, Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said: “He entered the block of flats and the fire service called the police to ensure his welfare and that of any persons in the building.

‘I have a 9mm gun in here’

“Police attended at 3.11pm and made attempts to converse with him for approximately one hour.”

The court heard how, Dyce shouted: “If you come through the door I will blow a f***ing hole in you. I have a 9mm gun in here. Don’t believe me? I do.

“It’s either I murder you or you murder me. I will stab the f*** out of you. I will jump out of this window.”

After punching holes in the flat’s windows he threw shards of glass to the ground “showing a complete disregard for the safety of any persons in the vicinity,” Ms Duffy-Welsh added.

In total, six police officers, six firefighters and four police negotiations to diffuse the incident.

Eventually, at around 6.35pm, Dyce allowed police to come in.

Jail time was ‘highly probable’

At the July 30 hearing, Dyce admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and threatening to shoot and stab police with a knife he was brandishing.

He also admitted smashing windows and throwing shards of glass out the window.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald adjourned sentencing to allow for a background report to be written.

She warned Dyce it was “highly probable” he would be jailed.

Fire crews on Madras Street.
Fire crews were among the emergency services in attendance at the incident. Image: Supplied.

In response to his death, a spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report on the death of a 37-year-old man in Inverness on August 22.

“An investigation into the death is ongoing and significant developments will be shared with the family throughout the investigation.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual.

“Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Fatal accident inquiries are held in due course.”

More from Crime & Courts

Security guard Yassine Mbarki admitted stealing more than £21,000 worth of equipment from his employer. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on…
Shaun McLeod. Image: Facebook
Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man's face during drunken knife fight
Aberdeen city centre from above.
Serial thief jailed over thefts from Aberdeen city centre staff rooms
Police at Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News
Man in court after alleged Aberdeen disturbance involving bladed weapon
Tom Farquhar
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5 million cocaine jailed for 3 years
Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Date set for hearing to recover greedy Aberdeen granny's ill-gotten gains
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Macduff dad caught with credit card knife 'grounded' by family, sheriff told
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Heavy' cannabis smoker grew £5,000 of drug for himself
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a farming mishap and a teen torturer
Ryan Gallon. Image: Facebook
Children fled home after 'stupid' man set fire in Portsoy neighbour's flat