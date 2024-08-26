Date set for hearing to recover greedy Aberdeen granny’s ill-gotten gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Date set for hearing to recover greedy Aberdeen granny’s ill-gotten gains

Disgraced embezzler Coleen Muirhead swindled more than £1.5 million from her bosses, went on expensive holidays and bought new cars.

By Dave Finlay
Coleen Muirhead. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Coleen Muirhead. Image: Matthew Donnelly

A judge has set a date for a court hearing to recover the ill-gotten gains of a crooked north-east nan who embezzled over £1.5 million from her Aberdeen employers.

Coleen Muirhead, 56, was jailed for three years and three months in September last year after swindling £ 1,524,192.37 from Panda Rosa Metals in Canal Road.

Between June 2015 and October 2021, she indulged in expensive holidays and bought cars and caravans.

However, after the greedy granny was locked up for stealing, prosecutors launched a legal bid back in January to claw back the money.

Today, during a short procedural hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Lady Ross arranged for proceeds of crime proceedings to take place next year.

‘She has brought shame to her family’

A two-day hearing will take place in May 2025.

A court previously heard that Muirhead’s dishonesty was revealed when she wrote to a colleague and said: “Police have just raided! So I will need a visitor in jail! Please don’t think the worst of me.”

When the colleague expressed confusion, Muirhead responded: “Don’t be I have taken the money am so sorry.”

Muirhead, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, a mother of four and grandmother to seven, admitted to police after her arrest that she was responsible for creating false accounts and stealing money from the firm.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “On the face of it, it is difficult to fathom why the offence was committed. She was previously a law-abiding citizen.”

But Mr Gilmartin said the social work report prepared on her set out “significant childhood trauma” and difficulties in her upbringing.

“She had used alcohol and gambling as a coping mechanism,” he told the court.

He said that, following the death of her father, her drinking and gambling increased as did her offending.

Mr Gilmartin explained: “This offending behaviour started off as a small matter and escalated quickly.”

He added: “The report makes clear she is remorseful and she regrets the offending. She acknowledges she has brought shame to her family.”

The solicitor advocate told the court his client sought to apologise to the McAllister family, who own and operate the business and employed the offender.

“She is fearful of custody, but accepts she committed the offence and requires to be punished,” Mr Gilmartin said.

Muirhead paid for her son’s wedding, purchased static caravans and set up ISAs for her grandchildren

The court heard that the company, a metal recycling firm, ran two sites in Aberdeen and Muirhead had worked with the firm as an administrative assistant since July 2014.

Prosecutor David Dickson said scrap metal was brought to the sites by firms and individuals and weighed.

A ticket was produced and sent to staff who provided an advice note of materials, weight and price.

Sellers then sent an invoice for payment.

Mr Dickson explained: “During the course of the years following the accused beginning employment with Panda Rosa, another employee, who was responsible for instructing payment of the accused’s wages, became aware that she went on expensive holidays with her family, paid for a full table at a charity event, purchased alcohol for those attending the event and bought new motor vehicles.

“The accused also told her that she had paid for her son’s wedding, had purchased static caravans and had set up ISAs for her grandchildren,” the prosecutor said.

Muirhead’s embezzlement came to light after a senior partner in the firm reviewed records and concluded that something was not right.

She began looking for information about a ‘G Anderson’ who appeared to be a significant customer but turned out to be invented by Muirhead.

Police were contacted and a systematic search of her home was carried out.

Mr Dickson told the court: “Documents in relation to credit cards, financial letters relating to the purchase of motor cars and motorcycles, documentation relating to ISAs for family members, £2,312 in cash, £3,300 in gift vouchers and documentation in relation to the purchase of two static caravans to the value of £78,077 were recovered.”

Prosecutors will try to persuade a judge that Muirhead should hand over her ill-gotten gains to the authorities.

The hearing against her will take place on May 8 and 9 next year.

