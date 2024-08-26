Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5 million cocaine jailed for 3 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5 million cocaine jailed for 3 years

Frightening savage Tom Farquhar was stopped in an Audi S3 on the A90 on September 1 last year after the police were tipped off about drugs being transported.

By Grant McCabe
Tom Farquhar
Rapist Tom Farquhar has now been jailed for drug-dealing. Image: Police Scotland

An Aberdeen rapist who was caught with £1.5m of cocaine near Dundee has been jailed for a further three years.

Brutal convicted sex offender Tom Farquhar, 28, was stopped in an Audi S3 on the A90 on September 1 last year.

Police had been tipped off that Class A drugs were being transported and uncovered the haul found in taped packages inside a supermarket bag for life.

Farquhar, previously of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow today, after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was earlier jailed for 12 years separately this month for frightening crimes against women, to whom he is known for being “hostile”.

The judge Lord Clark said the three-year drugs sentence was less due to Farquhar’s guilty plea and the fact he was already serving a lengthy prison term.

He will serve the two jail sentences one after the other.

Accused ‘never touched’ the drugs

Prosecutor David Dickson revealed to the previous drugs hearing how Farquhar had been caught.

“All (the taped packages) appeared to be symmetrical in size and weight,” Mr Dickson said.

The high-purity consignment had a potential street value of just over £1.5 million.

Farquhar’s defence lawyer David Moggach told the court: “He lost his job, was short of money and was offered a sum to pick this up.

“He went to Glasgow, met people there and they deposited items in the footwell. He never touched it and did not know the type (of drugs) or the quantity.

“He drove back to Aberdeen not knowing where he was going to there. En route, he was stopped and the packages were found in the car.

“Mr Farquhar was hoping to get £500 for the trip.”

Mr Moggach said Farquhar was always pleading guilty to the drug trafficking but had “wanted to get the other case dealt with” first.

Sexual predator raped woman two days in a row

Earlier this month, the High Court in Aberdeen heard that social workers had branded Farquhar “hostile” towards women in a pre-sentencing background report.

It came after a jury found him guilty of the horrifying rape of a woman in 2022.

During the brutal ordeal, Farquhar pinned down the terrified woman, pushed her face into a pillow and grabbed her throat – restricting her breathing.

He also spat on and struck the victim, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Chillingly, the very next day, he assaulted and raped her all over again.

Additionally, Farquhar was also found guilty of domestic offending towards partners dating as far back as 2015.

He stalked one partner by:

  • Repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering abusive and derogatory comments towards her.
  • Repeatedly accusing her of infidelity.
  • Persistently contacting her by phone and text.
  • Making threats of violence towards her.
  • Repeatedly damaging household objects.
  • Repeatedly punching and kicking a door.
  • Repeatedly striking his head against walls, injuring himself.
  • Removing her child from her care.

Farquhar also assaulted the same partner by striking her head and pushing her, to her injury.

The jury also found Farquhar guilty of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards a second partner at a number of addresses.

He repeatedly shouted, swore and made abusive comments towards her as well as accusing her of cheating.

While persistently contacting her via phone and text, Farquhar would demand to know where she was and threatened her with violence.

He controlled who she could have contact with, monitored her movements and controlled her finances and even her passport.

Farquhar compressed woman’s neck

Farquhar also monitored and controlled the woman’s mobile phone and social media accounts, deleting her photos and videos and demanding she delete contacts.

He repeatedly detained her against her will and threatened to kill himself.

The domestic offender threw liquid and other items at her, pinned her against a wall, grabbed her neck and restricted her breathing to her injury and danger of life.

A long list of disturbing and violent incidents in the charge, which featured multiple incidents in which he endangered the woman’s life, also contained the following:

  • Grabbing and pulling her while she was holding a child and kicking a door into her.
  • Grabbing and pushing her to the floor, punching her, spitting on her, covering her mouth to stop her screaming, grabbing and compressing her neck, restricting her breathing all to her injury and danger of her life.
  • Pursuing her.
  • Grabbing, throwing and pinning her down, punching her, grabbing her neck and covering her mouth, restricting her breathing, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.
  • Kicking and punching her, pinning her down and placing a pillow over her head, restricting her breathing, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

For his horrific crimes against the women in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and abroad, Judge Miller imposed a 14-year extended sentence.

It included 12 years imprisonment and a further two years in the community on licence.

He also placed Farquhar on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

