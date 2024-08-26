Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5 million cocaine jailed for 3 years

An Aberdeen rapist who was caught with £1.5m of cocaine near Dundee has been jailed for a further three years.

Brutal convicted sex offender Tom Farquhar, 28, was stopped in an Audi S3 on the A90 on September 1 last year.

Police had been tipped off that Class A drugs were being transported and uncovered the haul found in taped packages inside a supermarket bag for life.

Farquhar, previously of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow today, after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was earlier jailed for 12 years separately this month for frightening crimes against women, to whom he is known for being “hostile”.

The judge Lord Clark said the three-year drugs sentence was less due to Farquhar’s guilty plea and the fact he was already serving a lengthy prison term.

He will serve the two jail sentences one after the other.

Accused ‘never touched’ the drugs

Prosecutor David Dickson revealed to the previous drugs hearing how Farquhar had been caught.

“All (the taped packages) appeared to be symmetrical in size and weight,” Mr Dickson said.

The high-purity consignment had a potential street value of just over £1.5 million.

Farquhar’s defence lawyer David Moggach told the court: “He lost his job, was short of money and was offered a sum to pick this up.

“He went to Glasgow, met people there and they deposited items in the footwell. He never touched it and did not know the type (of drugs) or the quantity.

“He drove back to Aberdeen not knowing where he was going to there. En route, he was stopped and the packages were found in the car.

“Mr Farquhar was hoping to get £500 for the trip.”

Mr Moggach said Farquhar was always pleading guilty to the drug trafficking but had “wanted to get the other case dealt with” first.

Sexual predator raped woman two days in a row

Earlier this month, the High Court in Aberdeen heard that social workers had branded Farquhar “hostile” towards women in a pre-sentencing background report.

It came after a jury found him guilty of the horrifying rape of a woman in 2022.

During the brutal ordeal, Farquhar pinned down the terrified woman, pushed her face into a pillow and grabbed her throat – restricting her breathing.

He also spat on and struck the victim, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Chillingly, the very next day, he assaulted and raped her all over again.

Additionally, Farquhar was also found guilty of domestic offending towards partners dating as far back as 2015.

He stalked one partner by:

Repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering abusive and derogatory comments towards her.

Repeatedly accusing her of infidelity.

Persistently contacting her by phone and text.

Making threats of violence towards her.

Repeatedly damaging household objects.

Repeatedly punching and kicking a door.

Repeatedly striking his head against walls, injuring himself.

Removing her child from her care.

Farquhar also assaulted the same partner by striking her head and pushing her, to her injury.

The jury also found Farquhar guilty of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards a second partner at a number of addresses.

He repeatedly shouted, swore and made abusive comments towards her as well as accusing her of cheating.

While persistently contacting her via phone and text, Farquhar would demand to know where she was and threatened her with violence.

He controlled who she could have contact with, monitored her movements and controlled her finances and even her passport.

Farquhar compressed woman’s neck

Farquhar also monitored and controlled the woman’s mobile phone and social media accounts, deleting her photos and videos and demanding she delete contacts.

He repeatedly detained her against her will and threatened to kill himself.

The domestic offender threw liquid and other items at her, pinned her against a wall, grabbed her neck and restricted her breathing to her injury and danger of life.

A long list of disturbing and violent incidents in the charge, which featured multiple incidents in which he endangered the woman’s life, also contained the following:

Grabbing and pulling her while she was holding a child and kicking a door into her.

Grabbing and pushing her to the floor, punching her, spitting on her, covering her mouth to stop her screaming, grabbing and compressing her neck, restricting her breathing all to her injury and danger of her life.

Pursuing her.

Grabbing, throwing and pinning her down, punching her, grabbing her neck and covering her mouth, restricting her breathing, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Kicking and punching her, pinning her down and placing a pillow over her head, restricting her breathing, all to her injury and to the danger of her life.

For his horrific crimes against the women in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and abroad, Judge Miller imposed a 14-year extended sentence.

It included 12 years imprisonment and a further two years in the community on licence.

He also placed Farquhar on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

