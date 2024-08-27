Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn’t drinking – he just forgot to wear his glasses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn’t drinking – he just forgot to wear his glasses

Abdullahi Raheem, 49, refused to take a breath test after the Rosemount Viaduct crash - a move he now “very much regrets”.

By David McPhee
Abdullahi Raheem refused a breath test after overturning his car in Aberdeen city centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Abdullahi Raheem refused a breath test after overturning his car in Aberdeen city centre. Image: DC Thomson.

An oil boss who crashed his car and then refused to be breathalysed has denied drinking and insists the crash happened because he wasn’t wearing his glasses.

Abdullahi Raheem was behind the wheel when his vehicle collided with parked cars and overturned in Aberdeen’s Rosemount Viaduct.

The 49-year-old oil and gas project manager maintains the early-morning crash had been caused by “tiredness” and due to him forgetting to wear his glasses rather than alcohol consumption.

His solicitor, Paul Barnett, told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Raheem refused to take part in a breath test in the aftermath of the crash due to his suffering from a head injury.

It was a move, Mr Barnett was keen to point out, his client now “very much regrets”.

Accused crashed into parked cars

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 3am on March 2 this year, witnesses on Rosemount Viaduct heard a “loud bang” and looked out to see a vehicle lying on its roof.

Another witness noted that two parked cars had been damaged.

Witnesses ran to help the driver out of the car as police arrived on the scene.

When officers requested that Raheem provide a specimen of breath, he “refused to comply and didn’t provide a reasonable excuse for doing so,” Ms Gunn said.

In the dock, Raheem pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care of attention and a second charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Defence solicitor Mr Barnett told the court that his client was originally from Nigeria and described him as a “hard-working gentleman”.

He added that on the evening in question, Raheem had been visiting a friend in Aberdeen city centre and had stayed there until the early hours of the morning.

“Mr Raheem denies having consumed any alcohol,” Mr Barnett said.

“He attributes the accident to tiredness and him not wearing his glasses, which he had left at home.”

Abdullahi Raheem said tiredness contributed to him crashing his vehicle. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Wrong thing to do’

Mr Barnett stated that CCTV footage showed his client was “not driving at any great speed” and that he had “misjudged” the curvature of the road and “clipped one of the vehicles”.

“The car then overturns and Mr Raheem was bleeding from a head injury,” the solicitor went on.

“He is taken to the police station where he indicates he is still suffering from the effects of the head injury and that’s why he refused to comply with the police.

“It was very much the wrong thing to do and something that he very much regrets.”

Mr Barnett added that within subsequent police statements by officers on the scene they made no mention of smelling alcohol on his client’s breath or suspect him of having taken any other substance.

Sheriff David Nicolson fined Raheem, of King Street, Aberdeen, a total of £790 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

