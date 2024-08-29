Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers

Daniel McDonagh, from Gloucester, pretended to pay his victims for electronic items before he "disappeared into the night".

By Danny McKay
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.

A cunning and conniving Facebook Marketplace scammer drove from England to rip-off Aberdeen sellers.

Daniel McDonagh was found guilty of forming a fraudulent scheme following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old con man set up a fake Facebook account, then showed sellers a fake bank payment when he turned up to collect items – getting away with goods worth £2,350.

Sheriff David Nicolson came close to jailing the fraudster but was talked out of it, “just and no more”, by defence lawyer Michael Burnett.

McDonagh drove from Gloucester to Aberdeen to carry out his “well-planned and well-executed” deception.

He met three individuals, two men and a woman, in order to buy electronics, including a Sony PlayStation, Samsung phone and Samsung watch.

‘You created a false Facebook account and a false bank account’

The scammer met his victims at locations on Rosemount Place, Bonnyview Drive and Glascairn Avenue in Portlethen.

There, McDonagh showed his victims what appeared to be a bank transaction paying them for the item, but was, in fact, fake.

One of his victims lost out on £1,100, another £850, and the third £400, giving a total of £2,350.

The offences were committed on October 17 2022 after McDonagh had driven up from his home, which was listen in court papers as Mount View Caravan Site, Naas Lane, Brookthorpe, Gloucester.

Defence agent Mr Burnett said his client had not committed any offences since that day and had a “limited record”.

He said a social work report indicated McDonagh may have difficulty carrying out unpaid work due to an existing back injury.

The solicitor added McDonagh’s finances were in a “pretty poor state” and he would only be able to make small monthly payments towards any compensation order.

Sheriff Nicolson said: “This was a well-planned, well-executed deception of three individuals with little remorse as far as I can see.”

As the sheriff pressed home the possibility of a custodial sentence, Mr Burnett took further instructions from McDonagh.

He said: “Notwithstanding his constrained finances, Mr McDonagh would commit to paying compensation at £100 per month.

“It would make it very difficult for him to get by but he’d have to find the money.”

Sheriff Nicolson adjourned the case to consider the matter further in chambers.

‘I’m persuaded by Mr Burnett not to impose a custodial sentence’

When it recalled, Mr Burnett advised: “His final instruction to me in terms of finances is that he feels he would be able to pay £150 per month towards any fine or compensation.

“He feels he would be able to do unpaid work. It’s just heavy lifting and manual labour he’d have issues with.”

Sheriff Nicolson told McDonagh: “I regard this as a very cynical offence.

“It was well thought-out, it was well-planned and you travelled to Aberdeen to carry it out.

“You created a false Facebook account and a false bank account.”

He described how McDonagh had met the three victims, tricked them into handing over the items and then “disappeared into the night” before they could realise they hadn’t really been paid.

The sheriff continued: “I’m persuaded by Mr Burnett, just and no more, not to impose a custodial sentence here.

“Because of what Mr Burnett has said, he had persuaded me that a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody is the way forward here.”

Sheriff Nicolson ordered McDonagh, who stood in the dock wearing a shirt which appeared to be covered in glitter, to be supervised for 18 months and complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered him to pay his victims compensation towards the sums they had been conned out of, totalling £1,500 in compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead
Alexander Robertson
Kintore cannabis farmer grew drugs for terminally ill family members, court told
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Victim's relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn't drinking - he just forgot to…
Soldier survived grenade attack
Plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor would have 'shone light on criminal activities', accused…
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on…
Daniel McDonagh committed his crimes on Facebook.
Inverness armed siege man dies in custody days before sentencing