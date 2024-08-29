Oil worker who crashed into sign refused to be breathalysed and gave police middle finger

An oil worker who turned to alcohol when his marriage broke down gave police the middle finger as he refused to take a drink-driving test after crashing his car.

Richard Polignano appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted losing control of his Volkswagen in the west end of Aberdeen last month, causing the car to collide with a road sign.

The belligerent 35-year-old dad was twice requested to provide a breath sample but refused.

Polignano – who has a previous drink-driving conviction from 2006 – was deeply remorseful for his actions, his solicitor told the court.

Crossed onto other side of road

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 12.50pm on July 31 this year, Polignano’s vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand bend of Anderson Drive between Kings Gate and Queens Road.

It caused the white Volkswagen to cross the central reservation into the opposing carriageway, where he struck a road sign before returning to the northbound carriageway.

Police were contacted and they arrested Polignano at the scene before taking him to Kittybrewster Police Station.

He was asked to provide a sample of breath of two occasions, which he refused.

“He then gave the police the middle finger without saying anything else,” Ms Shaw said.

In the dock, Polignano, who works as an offshore project coordinator, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention or consideration for other road users.

He also admitted refusing two breath tests.

Accused ‘turned to alcohol’ over marriage trouble

Defence solicitor Kayren Stewart told the court that at the time of the incident Polignano’s marriage had broken down and that he “did not deal very well with this and turned to alcohol”.

“Mr Polignano waited for the police at the scene but refused to provide the specimen of breath,” she said.

“He is deeply remorseful for his actions and accepts that there could have been a more serious outcome.

“My client has not drunk since this offence and he is taking steps to tackle his alcohol addiction.”

Ms Stewart also informed the court that Polignano has a previous conviction for drink-driving dating back to 2006.

Sheriff Robert Carr fined Polignano, of Pittengullies Brae, Peterculter, a total of £640 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

