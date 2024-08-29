Oil worker who crashed into sign refused to be breathalysed and gave police middle finger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Oil worker who crashed into sign refused to be breathalysed and gave police middle finger

Richard Polignano, 35, turned to alcohol to deal with the breakdown of his marriage prior to crashing his car, his solicitor told the court.

By David McPhee
Richard Polignano admitted two offences when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Pinterest.
Richard Polignano admitted two offences when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Pinterest.

An oil worker who turned to alcohol when his marriage broke down gave police the middle finger as he refused to take a drink-driving test after crashing his car.

Richard Polignano appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted losing control of his Volkswagen in the west end of Aberdeen last month, causing the car to collide with a road sign.

The belligerent 35-year-old dad was twice requested to provide a breath sample but refused.

Polignano – who has a previous drink-driving conviction from 2006 – was deeply remorseful for his actions, his solicitor told the court.

Crossed onto other side of road

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 12.50pm on July 31 this year, Polignano’s vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand bend of Anderson Drive between Kings Gate and Queens Road.

It caused the white Volkswagen to cross the central reservation into the opposing carriageway, where he struck a road sign before returning to the northbound carriageway.

Police were contacted and they arrested Polignano at the scene before taking him to Kittybrewster Police Station.

He was asked to provide a sample of breath of two occasions, which he refused.

“He then gave the police the middle finger without saying anything else,” Ms Shaw said.

In the dock, Polignano, who works as an offshore project coordinator, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention or consideration for other road users.

He also admitted refusing two breath tests.

Accused ‘turned to alcohol’ over marriage trouble

Defence solicitor Kayren Stewart told the court that at the time of the incident Polignano’s marriage had broken down and that he “did not deal very well with this and turned to alcohol”.

“Mr Polignano waited for the police at the scene but refused to provide the specimen of breath,” she said.

“He is deeply remorseful for his actions and accepts that there could have been a more serious outcome.

“My client has not drunk since this offence and he is taking steps to tackle his alcohol addiction.”

Ms Stewart also informed the court that Polignano has a previous conviction for drink-driving dating back to 2006.

Sheriff Robert Carr fined Polignano, of Pittengullies Brae, Peterculter, a total of £640 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could…
Police stationed at Rosehill Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in dock on murder charge after Rosehill Court slashing victim dies
Jacek Dembinski died from injuries sustained during an incident at Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'He'll be missed by all': Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies
Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Aberdeen gas engineer jailed over £300,000 cannabis haul
June 29, 2020, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone; Shutterstock ID 1766040956; purchase_order: Dundee Live - The Courier; job: News; 582e630d-b854-4f77-bcaa-f43743fe6b99
Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facbook
Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead
Alexander Robertson
Kintore cannabis farmer grew drugs for terminally ill family members, court told
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Elizabeth Bell avoided jail after being found guilty of child abuse offences Picture shows; Elizabeth Bell. N/a. Supplied by Supplied (Dawn Mackenzie) Date; Unknown
Victim's relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail