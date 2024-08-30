Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking

Adrian Pearson assaulted his elderly father at an address on George Street, kicking him and using a walking stick as a weapon.

By Danny McKay
An alcoholic who battered his 84-year-old dad with a walking stick is being given “pocket money” by social workers in a bid to stop his drinking.

Adrian Pearson assaulted his elderly father at an address on George Street, kicking him and using a walking stick as a weapon to hit him.

The 60-year-old previously pled guilty to an assault charge over the matter, as well as breaching the terms of an antisocial behaviour order.

Sentence had been deferred for Pearson to prove he could be of good behaviour.

But now, as Pearson appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow confirmed he had not been of good behaviour, having admitted another ASBO breach during the deferral period.

Defence agent Mike Monro told the court: “He appears to be, at last, getting to grips with matters.

‘He’s not getting money to buy drink and it seems to be working’

“He has a severe alcohol problem. His drinking, he’s now basically getting it under control.

“The social work department are looking after his money. He just gets pocket money.

“He’s not getting money to buy drink and it seems to be working.”

Given the development, Mr Monro asked for sentence to be deferred again for Pearson to show that, this time, he can stay out of trouble.

Sheriff Rhona Wark agreed, explaining: “I’m minded to defer for a further three months given you’re now engaging properly with the social work department.”

Pearson, of Craigie Street, Aberdeen, is due to be sentenced in November.

