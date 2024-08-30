Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking

An alcoholic who battered his 84-year-old dad with a walking stick is being given “pocket money” by social workers in a bid to stop his drinking.

Adrian Pearson assaulted his elderly father at an address on George Street, kicking him and using a walking stick as a weapon to hit him.

The 60-year-old previously pled guilty to an assault charge over the matter, as well as breaching the terms of an antisocial behaviour order.

Sentence had been deferred for Pearson to prove he could be of good behaviour.

But now, as Pearson appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow confirmed he had not been of good behaviour, having admitted another ASBO breach during the deferral period.

Defence agent Mike Monro told the court: “He appears to be, at last, getting to grips with matters.

‘He’s not getting money to buy drink and it seems to be working’

“He has a severe alcohol problem. His drinking, he’s now basically getting it under control.

“The social work department are looking after his money. He just gets pocket money.

“He’s not getting money to buy drink and it seems to be working.”

Given the development, Mr Monro asked for sentence to be deferred again for Pearson to show that, this time, he can stay out of trouble.

Sheriff Rhona Wark agreed, explaining: “I’m minded to defer for a further three months given you’re now engaging properly with the social work department.”

Pearson, of Craigie Street, Aberdeen, is due to be sentenced in November.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.