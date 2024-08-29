Aberdeen gas engineer jailed over £300,000 cannabis haul

An Aberdeen gas engineer held after police seized more than £300,000 of cannabis has been jailed for three years and two months.

Adrian Greedy was caught after initially trying to flee from detectives in Great Northern Road in the Woodside area of Aberdeen on May 7 2022.

The 36-year-old was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier admitted to a charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Lord Clark said the jail term would have been three years and six months, but for the guilty plea.

The judge told Greedy: “You have provided insight (in the pre-sentencing report) that you were contributing to the supply and demand of drugs.

“You have expressed remorse for your actions.”

Street value of £316,700

He said the report had raised the possibility of Greedy not being locked up, but Lord Clark stated a prison term had to be imposed.

Prosecutor Kirsten Cockburn earlier told how officers first seized three bags of cannabis that Greedy tried to get rid of.

A further haul was then discovered in a Transit van that he had the keys for.

His then home in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen was also searched along with a vehicle there.

Cash was found along with labels and post-it notes believed to be linked to the delivery of drugs.

Mis Cockburn said a total of 19 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis were found after Greedy was held.

The haul had a potential street value of £316,700.

The prosecutor stated the quantity of the drugs and associated paraphernalia seized was “indicative of supply to others”.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector John Pirie said: “Greedy’s only concern was how to make money, he wasn’t interested in the harm drugs cause to families and the devastating impact they have. He is rightly behind bars for his crime.”