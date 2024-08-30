Ex-lawyer convicted of dark web plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor

An ex-lawyer using the name of a movie vigilante has been convicted of a dark web murder plot to kill a former Aberdeen prosecutor.

Martin Ready targeted Darren Harty and planned to have him gunned down in a “gangland-style execution”.

The 41-year-old ex-commercial contracts solicitor had gone to a site called Online Killers Market to organise the hit on the Glasgow-based procurator fiscal.

Ready used the alias Harry Brown – the name of a main character in a 2009 Michael Caine film, who took it upon himself to get revenge for his only friend being murdered.

Ready told jurors he effectively turned vigilante to try and wipe out crime from his hometown of Coatbridge in Lanarkshire.

Ready claimed he believed he was an ‘evil Jesus’ figure

He alleged Mr Harty’s family ran a bar that was used by criminals to launder dirty money.

The murder would have then “shone a light” and sparked a police probe into other alleged dodgy dealings.

But, Ready claimed he was delusional at the time and believed he was an “evil Jesus” figure.

However, jurors today dismissed his special defence that he lacked criminal responsibility.

Ready was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of an attempted conspiracy to murder 37-year-old Mr Harty.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

£5,071 ‘payment’ for ‘execution style’ gunshots to kill target

Jurors heard how Ready had gone on to the “dark” website, which ultimately turned out to be a front for a lucrative scam.

A total of 0.2913 Bitcoin – valued at £5,071 – was transferred to the administrator of Online Killers Market as “payment” for the “assassination” of Mr Harty.

The charge spanned between May 29 2021 and September 15 2022 at an address in Lanarkshire.

The trial heard graphic messages of what Ready wanted to be done to the fiscal.

Mr Harty was to be tracked from the pub at night in an area with no CCTV or potential witnesses.

One stated: “Fire two rounds into target’s forehead in an execution style.”

Mr Harty was also to be blasted through his mouth and in his bottom.

He had also downloaded a photo of his target from the internet.

In court, Ready said: “I wanted to make it look like a gangland execution.”

Mr Harty, who gave evidence from behind screens, told jurors he was familiar with Ready from coming into his family’s bar in Coatbridge.

The fiscal said he only became aware of a police probe into a murder plot in September 2022 when he was on a night out.

Assassination plot uncovered by journalist who contacted police

Asked by advocate depute Erin Campbell for what reasons he could have been the target, he replied: “None whatsoever.”

Miss Campbell then asked him: “How did you feel?”

Mr Harty answered: “Stunned, shocked. It was not something I was expecting. I was completely bewildered with the idea.”

The fiscal also strongly denied any suggestion that he was involved in money laundering for two named crime families.

Ready was arrested after his murderous plot was uncovered when a journalist doing an investigation on the dark web contacted police.

He also gave evidence during the trial.

Ready said he gave up his legal job around 2019 amid fears for his safety.

He claimed to have spoken out about his social worker mum being blackmailed for information by local criminals.

His older brother was also said to be involved.

Ready stated as a result he was then targeted himself – including an attempted abduction and an “insect infestation” at his home.

Ready went on to claim it was an “open secret” that the Harty family business was being used by the same underworld figures to launder money.

Ready claimed a successful kill would have ‘shone a light on criminal activities’

Questioned by his KC Brian McConnachie why Mr Harty had been targeted, he stated he had “no ill feeling towards him on a personal level”.

Ready alleged if the killing had been carried out, it would have “shone a light on criminal activities”.

Mr McConnachie questioned: “If Mr Harty’s death had happened, that would have brought about an inquiry into other matters involving serious organised crime?”

Ready responded: “That is correct.”

Ready claimed if “the assassination” had occurred, he would have “followed up” by getting a more senior member of the crime gang to “confess” to other offences.

But, Ready told the trial he was mentally ill at the time, which included him being on a “mission” as “evil Jesus”.

He had also spent time in a psychiatric ward.

In his closing speech, Mr McConnachie said prosecutors seemed to suggest Ready “was making up the Jesus thing” and “manipulating the system”.

The KC asked jurors to “look at the evidence in totality” and find Ready was not criminally responsible for his actions at the time.

Lady Hood remanded Ready in custody and adjourned the case for reports until October 24 in Edinburgh.

