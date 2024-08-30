‘This is how people die’: Sheriff’s warning to man guilty of brutal one-punch assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is how people die’: Sheriff’s warning to man guilty of brutal one-punch assault

Joshua Jack knocked his victim unconscious in the assault in Inverness' High Street.

By Jenni Gee
Joshua Jack was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who committed a one punch-assault that knocked his victim out has been told: “This is how people die.”

Joshua Jack hit the man during an altercation over money, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

His victim fell to the ground unconscious and was taken to hospital with bruising and a cut to his nose.

During a sentencing hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court, Sheriff Gary Aitken remarked: “This is how people die, one punch, they go down.”

Jack, 28, appeared before Sheriff Aitken having previously admitted a single charge of assault to severe injury in relation to the incident on February 8 this year.

One-punch assault over ‘disagreement’

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that it was just before 1am when Jack and his victim met at Max’s takeaway in the city centre.

He said the man agreed to provide Jack with a sum of money and the pair went to the cashpoint outside WH Smith on High Street.

But once there there was “some sort of disagreement about the previously agreed money withdrawal” after which Jack punched the man to the head.

“This caused him to fall to the ground and be unconscious for a period,” Mr Morton said.

The assault was captured on CCTV, with footage showing that Jack delivered a single punch with his right hand.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Jack, said his client had since “taken steps to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again”.

‘One punch and they go down’

He acknowledged the seriousness of the crime, to which Sheriff Aitken interjected: “This is how people die, one punch and they go down and we are in the High Court for culpable homicide.”

Mr Dickson told the Sheriff his client was now “trying to better himself”.

Sheriff Aitken said: “Mr Jack, there is a lot in the background report that is positive.

“What is not positive is your history of violent offending and an assault on an apparent stranger, while heavily under the influence of substances and for no particular reason.

“It could have been a great deal worse.”

He placed Jack, of Highfield Avenue, Inverness, on a community payback order, requiring him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

 

