Woman pushed child in buggy along A96 while drunk and then attacked mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman pushed child in buggy along A96 while drunk and then attacked mum

Kira Stephen was spotted near Forres train station on July 29 “swerving” on the grass verge of the A96 bypass

By Joanne Warnock
Kira Stephen appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Kira Stephen appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A Moray woman has been handed community service after admitting drunkenly staggering with a toddler in a pushchair along the edge of the A96.

Kira Stephen, 25, was also convicted of assaulting her mother twice and slapping a police officer while resisting arrest.

Stephen, whose address was listed as no fixed abode, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The court heard Stephen had been spotted near Forres train station on July 29 “swerving” on the grass verge of the A96 Forres bypass while pushing a child in a buggy.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said Stephen had been seen walking with the toddler near the busy road by her mother.

“An argument ensued,” Mr Treanor went on. “And Miss Stephen began striking [her mother] multiple times with her hand and biting her.

“No injuries were sustained, the police were contacted and they attended.”

One of the officers tried to stop Stephen from having control of the child in the pushchair, the court heard, which prompted Stephen to slap the officer.

“She was charged with being drunk in charge of a child, arrested and kept in custody overnight,” Mr Treanor said.

Repeatedly struck mum with cup

The court was then told of another argument between Stephen and her mother a week later, in which she repeatedly hit her mum with a blue plastic drinking cup.

This led to the woman needing four stitches for cuts to her head, the court heard.

Stephen admitted two assaults on her mother, one on the police officer, and a further charge of being drunk in charge of a toddler – all whilst being on bail.

Her defence agent Iain Maltman said Stephen had been through a difficult break-up of a long-term relationship and had “begun drinking regularly to excess”.

“She has little or no memory of the incidents involving the police officer,” he explained. “And she hopes to repair the relationship with her mother.

“She has been self-detoxing and has been allocated housing in the Moray area.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov placed Stephen under supervision for two years and ordered her to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within six months.

More from Crime & Courts

Joshua Jack
'This is how people die': Sheriff's warning to man guilty of brutal one-punch assault
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Graham Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Court considers life-long restriction order for Aberdeen gunpoint rapist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Elgin man snared by police decoy spared jail
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could…
Richard Polignano admitted two offences when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Pinterest.
Oil worker who crashed into sign refused to be breathalysed and gave police middle…
Police stationed at Rosehill Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in dock on murder charge after Rosehill Court slashing victim dies
Jacek Dembinski died from injuries sustained during an incident at Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'He'll be missed by all': Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies
Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Aberdeen gas engineer jailed over £300,000 cannabis haul
June 29, 2020, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone; Shutterstock ID 1766040956; purchase_order: Dundee Live - The Courier; job: News; 582e630d-b854-4f77-bcaa-f43743fe6b99
Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers