Drink-driver hit railings at Aberdeen roundabout, reversed, and drove into more railings

A drink-driver was caught almost SIX times the limit after crashing into railings on a roundabout.

Malcolm Brown crashed on a roundabout on West Tullos Road in Aberdeen late at night.

Shocked witnesses saw his van career into railings, shoot backwards, then hurtle forwards again into different railings.

When it eventually came to a halt, the 39-year-old got out and a witness went to assist and make sure he didn’t leave.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 11pm on August 4.

She said: “Witnesses observed a white van crashing into railings at the nearside of the locus.

‘Very high reading’

“The vehicle then reversed at speed into the middle of the roundabout.

“It then harshly accelerated and collided with railing at the opposite side of the road, coming to a complete stop.”

Brown was seen getting out of the van and a witness stopped to help and make sure he stayed at the scene.

Speaking to the witness, he admitted: “I’ve had a few drinks tonight.”

Police were called and arrived to find Brown unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

He failed a breath test and was arrested.

Brown, of Earn’s Heugh Walk, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Drove to see a friend ‘in distress’

Highlighting the “very high reading”, Sheriff Kevin Duffy asked if there was an “underlying issue”.

Defence agent John Hardie replied: “It seems not.

“He consumed a significant quantity of alcohol during the course of the evening.”

Mr Hardie explained Brown had not been intending to drive that evening.

However, in a state of intoxication, had taken the decision to drive in order to go and see a friend who was in “distress”.

Sheriff Duffy said: “In view of the high reading, I think the court should get more information about his background.”

He deferred sentence on Brown until next month for reports.

