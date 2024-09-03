‘I’ve only had a couple of cans’: Drink-driving pensioner, 82, gets first conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I’ve only had a couple of cans’: Drink-driving pensioner, 82, gets first conviction

Anthony Symons was more than double the legal alcohol limit when he crashed on Skateraw Road in Newtonhill.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A pensioner has received his first criminal conviction at the age of 82 after crashing his car on the way to a recycling centre after “a couple of cans”.

Anthony Symons was more than double the legal alcohol limit when he crashed on Skateraw Road in Newtonhill.

The boozy 82-year-old had been drinking at home when he decided to take a late-night trip to his local recycling centre.

But it was a decision that would result in him racking up his first-ever conviction when he crashed and was breathalysed by police.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around midnight on August 18 going into 19.

She said witnesses were in their homes when they heard a loud bang outside.

On looking outside, they saw Symons’ car had been in a collision.

‘It’s a matter of regret to you, I’m sure’

Witnesses went to check on the elderly driver and noted him to smell of alcohol.

Police were notified and, when they arrived, Symons’ volunteered: “I’ve only had a couple of cans.”

Symons, of Cairnhill Drive, Newtonhill, pled guilty to driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client, who walked with the aid of a stick, appeared with “no previous convictions at all”.

He explained Symons had “consumed a number of cans of beer” and had decided to take some recycling to a nearby community recycling point.

Mr Hardie also outlined a number of health difficulties Symons had and added the case was “extremely embarrassing for him”.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Symons: “It’s a matter of regret to you, I’m sure, you find yourself in this situation.”

He ordered the pensioner to pay a fine of £420 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down prison
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for Inverness man who tried to climb in woman's window as she slept
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Peeping Tom' electrician who secretly filmed women handed extended sentence
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland man who caused fatal drink-driving crash caught over the limit for third time
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – a murder accused and a Caithness rapist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen pub owner speaks of betrayal as chef empties safe and disappears
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver avoids jail after being caught twice in Elgin
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Unpaid work for carer who drunkenly groped colleagues on night out
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man handed unpaid work for sex assault outside Inverness pub