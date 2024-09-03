Inverness murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down prison

Alan Dewar, serving life for the killing of Inverness teenager Joshua Mitchell in 2007, flew into a rage after a family visit was cancelled.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A murderer’s temper tantrum locked down part of Perth Prison, causing staff and inmates to take shelter from flying pool balls.

Alan Dewar, serving life for the killing of an Inverness teenager, flew into a rage after a family visit was cancelled.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how prisoners in the wing had to be locked in their cells for their own safety.

One guard had to throw himself to the ground to avoid being struck by a pool ball.

Dewar, 34, appeared in the dock and admitted a charge of culpable and reckless conduct on October 11 2022.

Prison officer dropped to the floor

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said: “At about 5.2opm, prison officers were on duty when they received a call to attend at C-Hall.

“They arrived and heard a loud commotion. It sounded like items breaking.

“The officers entered the hall and assisted in securing prisoners safely in their cells.

“Back-up arrived shortly afterwards.”

perth prison covid
Inside Perth Prison

She said: “The accused was noted to be standing at the end of the hall with pool balls in his hand.

“It is observed that a number of other balls were loose and seemed to have been thrown down the hall.”

The prosecutor said: “Once all other prisoners were secured, officers tried to calm the accused.

“He started throwing balls at two officers.

“One had to drop to the floor to avoid being struck.

“They then left the area.”

Ms Paterson said: “Having viewed the CCTV, it was accepted that the pool balls were thrown in the direction of the officers rather than directly at them.

“The accused was calmed and taken to his cell.”

Working towards his release

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “This man is serving life and has completed sixteen-and-a-half years.”

He said his client, a father-of-two, had been expecting a visit from his family later that day.

But the visit never happened due to a “miscommunication,” said Mr Holmes.

Alan Dewar arriving at court for his 2008 murder trial.

“Mr Dewar was very upset by this and his reaction was to conduct himself in the way that your lordship has heard,” he told Sheriff Craig McSherry.

“He has since completed a course which has improved his situation in terms of his release.

“He is very much hoping to move towards that. He has no outstanding matters.”

Sheriff McSherry jailed Dewar for 10 months, to run concurrently with his existing sentence.

Increasing jail time

Dewar, who has since been moved to HMP Shotts, was jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years for the drug-fuelled murder of his 17-year-old neighbour Joshua Mitchell in 2007.

He stabbed Joshua, who had learning difficulties, through the heart because he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”

Joshua Mitchell was murdered by Alan Dewar.

Dewar had 32 months added to his sentence in 2010 for attacking a fellow Polmont inmate with a pool cue.

In 2022, he had his sentence extended by another eight months following a brawl in HMP Perth’s C Hall.

Dewar battered Fife thug Casey Japp, just weeks after he was jailed for assaulting a teenage girl in Lochgelly.

Six years ago, Joshua’s family campaigned for Dewar to be kept out of Inverness.

