Serial thief ‘heading in right direction’ after court gives her chance to change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial thief ‘heading in right direction’ after court gives her chance to change

Kelly Booth has returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where her lawyer confirmed she was now engaging with support and was showing positive signs of improvement.

By Danny McKay
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

A serial north-east shoplifter challenged by a sheriff to turn her life around is now “heading in the right direction”.

Kelly Booth struck at businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray as she toured the north-east stealing more than £2,000 of goods.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane previously warned the 49-year-old, who has been in and out of prison, that she was “quite happy” to send her back behind bars if she continued to steal.

But first, she gave her a chance to “make changes” and prove she can stay off drugs and on the straight and narrow.

Now, Booth has returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where her lawyer Lisa Reilly confirmed she was now engaging with support and was “heading in the right direction”.

‘Promising’ improvement

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Booth: “I’ve read the report and it sounds promising.

“In light of that improvement, I’m minded to accept the recommendation and make you subject to a supervision requirement.”

He ordered Booth, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, to be supervised for 18 months.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw took Aberdeen Sheriff Court through the values of the items stolen in each offence.

On January 9 Booth targeted Tesco in Fraserburgh and stole £900 worth of alcohol and household items.

Next came a spree of offences over a few days at the end of May and into June.

On May 27, Booth stole a £500 saw from Highland Industrial Supplies in Elgin.

Then on May 29 she helped herself to £276 of alcohol from The Whisky Shop in Inverurie.

‘You’re in and out of prison all the time’

Two days later on May 31 she struck at George Strachan Ltd in Aboyne, stealing alcohol worth £165.

And on the same day she took £175 of booze from Caledonian Collectables in Ballater.

Finally, on June 1, alcohol was again the targeted as Booth stole £380 worth of it from Marks & Spencer in Elgin.

Across all offences, Booth stole £2,396 worth of goods.

She admitted six charges of theft by shoplifting.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Trio admit drug dealing after raid finds cocaine, heroin and cash-stuffed trainers
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'I've only had a couple of cans': Drink-driving pensioner, 82, gets first conviction
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Inverness murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down prison
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Jail for Inverness man who tried to climb in woman's window as she slept
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'Peeping Tom' electrician who secretly filmed women handed extended sentence
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Highland man who caused fatal drink-driving crash caught over the limit for third time
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Danger dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – a murder accused and a Caithness rapist
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen pub owner speaks of betrayal as chef empties safe and disappears
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver avoids jail after being caught twice in Elgin