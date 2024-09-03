Man avoids prison after attacking antisocial neighbour with axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man avoids prison after attacking antisocial neighbour with axe

Ryan Wilson, 27, fractured his victim's skull after a confrontation outside the Bucksburn property turned violent.

By David McPhee
Ryan Wilson attacked a neighbour with an axe. Image: DC Thomson
A man who attacked his antisocial neighbour with an axe after the pair got into an argument has avoided a prison sentence.

Ryan Wilson, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted fracturing the man’s skull with an axe.

Wilson’s solicitor told the court his client was 22 at the time and was being subjected to “daily” antisocial behaviour by his victim.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that at around 9pm on December 2 2019, Wilson’s neighbour was seen by him returning to the building on Stoneyton Terrace with a friend.

Prior to this night, the man had been causing issues to other residents while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Ms Martin stated that he had been seen shouting, swearing, banging on neighbours’ doors and making threats towards female residents who have young children.

As the man approached on December 9, Wilson asked to speak with him in private.

The man stated “look, I’m not going to fight with you” as he followed Wilson out to the communal door.

Once outside Wilson punched the man to the face without warning, causing his glasses to become dislodged from his face.

In desperation, the man pulled a needleless syringe from his pocket and threatened Wilson by stating: “Aye, do you want Aids?’

Wilson then produced an axe and repeatedly struck the man on the back of the head.

An ambulance took Wilson’s victim to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have suffered two lacerations to his head and a fine skull fracture.

In the dock, Wilson pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

‘Very serious risk of prison’

His defence solicitor, Andrew Ormiston, told the court that “the complainer had been causing issues with his frightening behaviour”.

He added: “That’s not to suggest that this is justification, but it’s the background to the altercation.

“It was hoped that simply remonstrating with him would be sufficient.

“There was no plan for it to escalate into violence, but it became heated.

“He accepts full responsibility for his behaviour and is extremely remorseful that things escalated in the way they did.

“Mr Wilson knows he’s sailing perilously close to a custodial sentence.

“He was living in a block of flats where he was subjected to antisocial behavior on a daily basis.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Wilson that he “should understand that if you commit an offence of this kind, you’re putting yourself at very serious risk of receiving a prison sentence”.

However, the sheriff added that he had taken into account the fact that there was a background of behaviour from the complainer that “perhaps reduces the seriousness of what you did”.

“I sense that you have probably now matured significantly since this time when you were getting into trouble on a regular basis,” he told Wilson.

“You have shown that you are genuinely contrite and ashamed and I can see you are upset by the whole experience.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Buchanan made Wilson, of Abbotswell Crescent, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

