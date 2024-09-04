Masked Fraserburgh hammer attacker jailed for 31 months

A Fraserburgh thug has been jailed after turning up at man’s house and attacking him with a hammer.

David Martin donned a mask before barging into his victim’s home and striking him over the head with the weapon.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told the pair were involved in “something of a feud”.

The 46-year-old appeared from custody this week to be sentenced for the attack, which took place on September 25 2022.

The court heard how he had been lurking outside the address on Academy Road in Fraserburgh as another man knocked on the door to the house.

Lunged at man with hammer

Once the door had been opened, Martin – who was wearing a mask – lunged at the occupant with a hammer.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson said: “He lunged above his head. The man ran back to the living room but was grabbed by the accused.”

Ms Peterson then described Martin making a hand gesture to the man “as if signalling that he was going to give him something”, but instead struck him again on the head with the hammer.

The homeowner ran from the property to phone the police as Martin began rummaging through cupboards, the court heard.

Martin fled the scene before police arrived and was later traced near the area after ditching his mask in an alleyway.

DNA snared attacker

The court heard the mask was later tested for Martin’s DNA and a match was found.

The homeowner needed to have a cut to his head glued closed and had more superficial scratches to his ears.

Martin’s defence solicitor Larry Flynn said there had been “something of a feud” between the two men, adding: “Ironically he is now in custody at the same time as Mr Martin.”

Lengthy record

Sheriff Craig Findlater addressed Martin mentioning his “long record” of offending.

He said: “The first charge involving violence and with a hammer and using it to strike the complainer on the head, attending that address uninvited while wearing a face mask and with the intention to rob that individual.

“I can only make a custodial sentence.”

Martin was jailed for 27 months for the assault with a hammer and a further four months for failing to appear at his trial.

Sheriff Findlater said: “That offence caused loss of time and money to the court and the jury who had been balloted.

“You will serve these sentences consecutively giving a total of 31 months imprisonment backdated to March 30 when you were remanded.”