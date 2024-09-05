Violent pensioner who tried to assault female cops warned his behaviour ‘cannot continue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent pensioner who tried to assault female cops warned his behaviour ‘cannot continue’

Robert Dunlop, 66, tried to assault two officers when they arrived at a house to break up a dispute he wasn't involved in.

By David McPhee
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.

A pensioner who attempted to punch two female police officers has been told his behaviour is “simply unacceptable for a man of his age”.

Robert Dunlop, 66, tried to assault the two officers when they arrived to break up a dispute at a house party he had attended in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen.

Despite the dispute having nothing to do with him, Dunlop went to assault one female officer and then another when she removed a drinking glass from his hand.

He went on to call both officers vile, derogatory names.

Dunlop, who has a long record of previous convictions, then proceeded to repeatedly kick the cage of the police van as he was driven off to custody.

Pointed at police officers

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 11.30pm on April 23 this year, the two police officers arrived at an address on Mastrick Drive over an unrelated matter.

While there, they advised Dunlop to leave and he immediately became verbally abusive to the officers, shouting “f*** you” and pointing at them.

Dunlop then stood up from a couch that he was sitting on and attempted to punch one of the female officers in the face but missed.

“The accused was holding a glass and as the other police officer removed it from his hand, he tried to punch her,” Ms Shaw said.

As he was arrested, Dunlop repeatedly referred to the female officers by derogatory terms.

Dunlop was placed inside the back of a police van and was locked inside a cage, which he repeatedly kicked as they drove him to Kittybrewster Police Station.

In the dock, Dunlop pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘He only acts like this with a drink’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client suffered from anxiety and depression and had used alcohol to “deal with that”.

“He only acts like this with a drink in him,” the solicitor said.

“His recollection of events is not great and thankfully there was no actual contact [with the police officers], which is fortunate for him.

“But he cannot get away from the fact that this behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Dunlop: “Your behaviour on this occasion is beyond the pale and simply unacceptable for a man of your age – it cannot continue.”

She made Dunlop, of Rosewell Gardens, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man jailed for assaulting his own mother with golf clubs
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker avoids jail after voyeurism and public indecency convictions
David Martin was jailed for attacking a man with a hammer. Image: Facebook
Masked Fraserburgh hammer attacker jailed for 31 months
Cladiu Bizu admitted assaulting his former partner. Image: Facebook.
Man claims mix of drink and prescription drugs caused him to kick down door…
Elmgrove Care Home
Squatter damaged empty Inverness care home he had given as bail address
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bain guilty of threatening behaviour against neighbours family again Picture shows; Donald Bain Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by Design Team DCT Date; Unknown
Ex-policeman made threat to kill Highland grandmother as she worked in garden
The use of a stun gun with a powerful electric discharge. Personal taser for protection against bandits is in the hands. . Turning on the device for self-defense. View from above
Jail for Liverpudlian pair found with stun gun in Fraserburgh
Ryan Wilson **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022
Man avoids prison after attacking antisocial neighbour with axe
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. David Burnett, from Boddam, was jailed at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; David Burnett, from Boddam, was jailed at Peterhead Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aggressive abuser jailed after campaign of violence and threats against women
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Serial thief 'heading in right direction' after court gives her chance to change