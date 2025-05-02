The Britoil Scandal: A final showdown in the Granite City as millionaire businessman goes on trial

If you had asked Detective Constable Hamish Moir if he thought there was even a remote chance of millionaire businessman Hajdin Sejdija ending up in custody, he would have probably laughed.

This is, after all, a man with friends in high places.

He rubbed shoulders with Hollywood celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, married a princess and reportedly had links with the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Every attempt Aberdeen-based detectives had made to snare him had been scuppered by people in high office in the Middle East.

But then Sejdija made the mistake of jetting off to his summer house in Switzerland – and straight into the waiting hands of police.

Sejdija’s arrival in Aberdeen was not his first visit to the UK.

You may remember from the previous part of this story that the wheeler-dealer had previously travelled to London to speak with DC Moir voluntarily.

But this occasion could not be more different.

Press descend on Aberdeen Airport

This time Sejdija was in handcuffs and paraded before the world’s media as he passed through the arrivals hall at Aberdeen Airport.

Here he finally was – headed for court and then a spell on remand at Craiginches Prison.

“That would have been a culture shock for him,” now-retired DC Moir said.

But there were frequent reminders to Grampian Police that they were not dealing with a fool.

DC Moir said: “I remember coming back on the plane.

“I was sat on one side reading The Sun, Bryan Bryce was sitting on the other side reading the Daily Mirror and Sejdija was sitting in the middle reading The Financial Times.

“When we got off the plane at Aberdeen, there were heaps of cameras at arrivals and lots of pictures being taken of him – and he didn’t like that.

“He was annoyed and embarrassed about it.”

One reason for that annoyance was the timing.

Sejdija needed a lawyer

Sejdija was married to a 20-year-old woman named Shkendija, who was expecting their second child.

As he was rushed through the airport past the gathered paparazzi, Sejdija could be seen on the phone to Shkendija, attempting to explain the situation.

DC Moir added: “When we drove down Anderson Drive he was totally fascinated by the cherry blossom of the trees because he’d never seen it before.”

The media attention was so fierce because this case captivated the public’s imagination, and everyone wanted to know how it would end.

It was, after all, a tale of worldwide fugitive Alison Anders, £23m of oil money, and the deceitful theft of a dead child’s identity.

Developments had moved at such speed that Sejdija didn’t even have a solicitor for court, so DC Moir arranged for Peter Shepherd to defend him.

‘He made a s***load of money’

One source connected with the case told us: “Given the profile of the accused in this case, it’s safe to say Peter would have made a s***load of money from that.”

Eventually, Hajdin Sejdija stood trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The prosecution’s tactic was to paint a picture to the jury about just how Alison Anders – an ordinary girl from an English village – had first come to know Sejdija, a man said to be rubbing shoulders with royalty.

According to what was said in court, it all started when Alison Anders’ beau, Roy Allen, jetted off from Scotland to Abu Dhabi in 1988.

Allen was there to help set up a business and was planning to spend a few days in the Middle East before heading home.

When Allen arrived at Zayed International Airport, he met with his friend, Steve Ruddell.

Concerns about security weaknesses

Steve and Allen were pals as they were both involved with Granite City Oilers American Football Team.

At some point during that trip, Allen got together with Steve, Steve’s wife Jill and Omar Hammoud.

This was the same Omar Hammoud who had met Grampian Police with Jill.

So, over a coffee, Roy Allen was talking with Steve, Jill and Omar about Alison Anders.

Allen mentioned that Anders worked for Britoil.

He went on to say that Anders had noticed security flaws and that if Britoil didn’t shore things up, £23m was for the taking – but that would only be possible with a Swiss bank account.

Later on, Omar was speaking to his boss, Hajdin Sejdija.

Sejdija was curious to learn about Roy Allen, particularly because Allen was new in the country, doing business.

And, when Omar repeated the ‘£23m from Britoil’ story, Sejdija was all ears.

So captivated by the story was Sejdija that he arranged to meet Roy Allen a few days later – and he gave Allen the shock of his life.

The Swiss bank account

It was alleged that Sejdija told Roy a Swiss bank account could be set up – and he had the means to do it.

According to court records, Allen was taken aback by this bold statement and was also feeling out of his depth.

Allen claimed to have told Sejdija that he wasn’t actually serious about stealing the £23m or setting up a bank account, and it was merely joking or bravado.

But Sejdija insisted he explore the opportunity, nevertheless.

It was claimed that when Sejdija heard about the possibility of taking a share of Britoil’s funds, he was very happy indeed.

And so, when Allen returned to Aberdeen, he told Anders what had gone on.

Suddenly, what had been a pie-in-the-sky fantasy about playing bridge on Rio beach was now a real-life plan for a heist.

Sejdija confirmed most of that happened, but suggested to the court that he was just being a friendly host to Allen.

Crucially, Sejdija told the court that he did not intend to profit from the fraud.

Major problems in Aberdeen court

He regaled the jury with boasts that he was so rich that there was no way he would risk prison for paltry sums like £23m.

Sejdija’s lawyer launched a special defence, claiming he was not responsible for the fraud.

Instead, he claimed the four who were responsible were:

Alison Anders

Roy Allen

Omar Hammoud

Philippe Perrault

Anders and Allen were already behind bars for their role in the fraud.

The Crown never suspected Omar of wrongdoing.

Omar had, after all, voluntarily spoken to detectives about what had happened, and he was never on detectives’ radar as someone who was ‘high up in the chain’.

And Philippe Perrault was the man whom DC Moir visited in France.

Perrault openly admitted he spoke to Sejdija about opening a Swiss bank account, but that it was all so Sejdija could buy his art collection.

Back in court, the prosecution had several challenges.

They needed Roy Allen to identify Mr Sejdija.

Prosecutors also needed Omar Hammoud to take the stand to explain what had gone on.

They also needed Philippe Perrault to explain how Sejdija manipulated him with the ‘art collection’ yarn.

But there were major problems.

First, Roy Allen said he could not see Hajdin Sejdija in court.

Where was Omar Hammoud?

Allen said the man he met in Abu Dhabi was a different Hajdin and the whole trip had been a “waking nightmare”.

Defending Allen, Donald Findlay KC said it was “the equivalent of being taken to Glasgow and being introduced to a man called Jimmy”.

The next problem was that there was no sign of Omar Hammoud.

DC Moir told us: “Omar Hammoud was one of the main witnesses.

“A witness citation was sent and the Abu Dhabi authorities didn’t respond to it.

“Omar would have attended if he were able, as he had cooperated with us previously.”

Omar accepted he had taken Anders out into the desert and warned her to leave Abu Dhabi, otherwise she might be killed.

But he insisted he was not to blame, and this was something Grampian Police believed.

DC Moir added: “Omar’s view was ‘it wasn’t my fault, I was doing what I was told’.”

Detectives were hopeful Omar would attend – and then came the dreaded phone call.

DC Moir said: “Jill Ruddell, who knows Omar, phoned me and said ‘Omar has been arrested’.”

Omar was freed shortly after the conclusion of the trial.

Philippe Perrault’s testimony was of no help, either.

The prosecution had hoped his evidence would convince the jury that Sejdija had lied to him, but it did not turn out that way.

Perrault told the court he had met Sejdija because he had worked for two years as the managing director of a firm called Daniso in Abu Dhabi.

‘Do you really expect the jury to believe it?’

He claimed Sejdija had offered to buy his antique collection for £46 million.

But Donald Findlay KC found a flaw in that.

He said: “Do you expect the ladies and gentlemen of the jury to believe that (Sejdija) would pass over £46 million for articles in a collection that he has never seen?”

Perrault told the court that, when Sejdija discovered Anders’ bid to pocket the £23m had failed, he was “very angry, astonished and surprised”.

But defence lawyer Donald Findlay KC suggested Perrault’s entire story was “a pack of lies” and that he had invented the idea of Sejdija being the middlemen “out of thin air”.

All of these factors created uncertainty among the jury as to whether Sejdija was at fault.

The prosecution was doomed.

But there was one last hope – Alison Anders.

If she could identify Sejdija in court, prosecutors might have a chance.

She had, after all, met him after she fled Aberdeen for Abu Dhabi in June 1988 – shortly after her time on the run began.

Anders told the court her eyesight was not the best, so she could only identify people close up.

She was given special permission in the courtroom to walk closer to the dock, to come eyeball to eyeball with Sejdija.

And then she said: “I don’t know if this is the same person (I met in Abu Dhabi) or someone else.”

DC Moir said: “She was genuinely scared that this guy might be a Mafioso character.

‘Messages can get to people in prison’

“If he was such a powerful, influential man, as we believe he may have been, there of course could have been some approach of Anders when she was in prison.

“There could have been inducement.

“Messages can get passed to people in prison.”

That was the death knell for the case and the jury found the case against Sejdija not proven.

Despite the outcome, DC Moir was philosophical.

He said: “We were disappointed, but it’s not going to spoil your life.

“If nothing else, Sejdija was severely inconvenienced for three months of his life.

“We felt frustrated, but we did the job to the best of our ability and, once it goes to court, it’s in their hands.”

Worldwide manhunt in Britoil case

From its beginnings in the Rubislaw offices Britoil, the case would take DC Moir and his dogged detectives all over the world – from Anders’ flat on Claremont Street, to Abu Dhabi, the USA, France and Switzerland.

Their dedicated police work would ultimately crack the case and bring some level of justice to the Killick family.

Reflecting on the case more than three decades on, DC Moir said: “Overall, there had been a long, long period of investigation and a lot of good detective work, so it had been very satisfying to get two convictions.

“At the end of the day, if someone has their house broken into and has jewellery stolen, maybe in some ways it gives you better satisfaction when you detect that kind of crime.

“But we did our job and got prosecutions, and brought Sejdija to court. It was an interesting case to be involved in.”

Hajdin Sejdija could not be located.

Jill Ruddell and Omar Hammoud did not wish to be interviewed for this series.

We made several attempts to contact Alison Anders over a period of several months but she did not return our messages.

The final part of The Britoil Scandal: What happened to Alison Anders and Roy Allen? And where is Alison Anders now?