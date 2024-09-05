‘Absent-minded’ drink-driver banned after he ‘forgot’ he was already disqualified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Absent-minded’ drink-driver banned after he ‘forgot’ he was already disqualified

Sheriff Joseph Platt voiced his "scepticism" about Kenneth Johnson’s explanation about why he was behind the wheel.

By David McPhee
Kenneth Johnson has been banned from driving once again. Image: Facebook.
Kenneth Johnson has been banned from driving once again. Image: Facebook.

A drink-driver who was already banned from the roads has found himself back in the dock after he “forgot” he was disqualified and crashed his BMW.

Former commercial diver Kenneth Johnson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted smashing through a fence and crashing into a field near Westhill in February of this year.

The 69-year-old had been banned only weeks before after he was found guilty of drink-driving.

Johnson claimed that he had forgotten that he couldn’t drive, so he took his car to a local shop.

Sheriff Joseph Platt voiced his “scepticism” about Johnson’s explanation.

BMW found in field

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court Johnson’s white BMW was discovered having crashed through a fence and into a trough at Muir Old Farm in Westhill around noon on February 9. 

The owner of the land was alerted to the incident and found the BMW in his field – but with Johnson nowhere to be seen.

Police were notified and checks revealed the car was registered to Johnson and that he was disqualified.

Officers traced Johnson within his home, where he admitted that he’d been driving.

He told them: “I was driving, I hit some mud on the road and I just spun.”

The court heard the damage caused to the fence and the trough was valued at £600.

Johnson, of The Courtyard, Elrick, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to report an accident.

A ‘degree of scepticism’

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that the incident arose between the period when his client had been handed an interim disqualification after a trial and his subsequent sentencing.

“On the day in question, Mr Johnson was at home and realised that he required to pick up some groceries,” Mr Woodward-Nutt said.

“He absent-mindedly picked up his keys and he tells me he did that forgetting he couldn’t drive.

“I appreciate that the court will have concerns about that explanation but that is what he has told me.”

On Johnson leaving the scene of the accident, Mr Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client “did not know there was an obligation to report the matter to police”, adding that Johnson had financially settled the damage he caused with the farmer.

“He understands that his ignorance of the law is not a defence,” the solicitor added.

Sentencing Johnson, Sheriff Platt told him that he had a “degree of scepticism” regarding his explanation of the incident.

He added: “This is a serious matter, and I considered custody, but given your record and your age I do not consider it appropriate.”

Sheriff Platt fined Johnston, of Elrick, Westhill, a total of £1,040 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

