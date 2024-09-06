Criminal who vandalised Aberdeen solicitor’s office claimed he was opening his own law firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Criminal who vandalised Aberdeen solicitor’s office claimed he was opening his own law firm

By Danny McKay
Joseph Gannon daubed the George Mathers & Co office at Adelphi in slogans. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A criminal who claimed he was planning to start his own law firm in Aberdeen has been jailed after covering his solicitor’s office in foul-mouthed graffiti.

Joseph Gannon daubed the George Mathers & Co office at Adelphi in slogans, including “f*** Mathers, phone Gannon” and “f*** Mathers, they give you slathers”.

The vile vandalism appalled office staff because Gannon, 35, also painted on a sign including the name of their late colleague Leslie Green.

Paul Barnett, a partner at George Mathers & Co and the one who discovered the graffiti, said they had been left “disgusted and outraged”.

He said: “The staff at the office were extremely upset when we discovered the explicit graffiti covering our office.

“The graffiti covered our sign which included the name of our late colleague and friend Leslie Green.

“We were disgusted and outraged that his memory was tarnished in this way, particularly as Les’ wife would often come past to look at the plaque.

“Since the incident, we have installed a new sign which includes a tribute to Mr Green.”

Staff at the law firm had to put up a new tribute to their late friend Leslie Green after Gannon’s graffiti ruined the old sign.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Mr Barnett discovered the vandalism when he arrived for work on the morning of June 28 2022.

She explained the writing, which covered the exterior walls of the office as well as the business plaque, was a mixture of black spray paint and a red paint pen.

It included the hashtag #JoeGannon and slogans such as “plead or freed”.

Mr Barnett was advised Gannon had been seen loitering nearby and found him in the car park.

When challenged, Gannon admitted being behind the graffiti, explaining he’d done it “because he was starting his own law firm”.

Vandal also admitted shoplifting crimes

After speaking to Mr Barnett, an attempt was made to clean the graffiti off but much of it could not be removed.

Gannon also pled guilty to low-value shoplifting offences at Co-op, Sclattie Park, twice, McColls, Hayton Road, Premier Store, Old Croft Place, and Scotmid, Sclattie Park.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston, who is not connected to George Mathers & Co, represented Gannon in the case.

He said: “Mr Gannon is 35 years old and currently remanded in custody in respect of other outstanding matters he has awaiting him.”

Mr Ormiston Gannon was also awaiting a psychiatric assessment in relation to those matters.

He said: “It’s fair to say Mr Gannon has had adverse experiences during childhood and adulthood which have contributed to a mental health problem which is ongoing.

“In the last four years, his recollection is he’s only been at liberty for around eight-and-a-half months.

“That is due to periods of remand as well as sentences.

“His most recent period of liberty was a high point for Mr Gannon’s engagement with services available to him.”

Unsuccessful attempts to clean up mess

The court heard Gannon had been represented by George Mathers & Co at the time of the graffiti incident, but no longer was.

Mr Ormiston said Gannon’s position was that he had made efforts to clean up the mess.

The lawyer told the court the shoplifting offences had been committed to facilitate a drug problem, but that Gannon had taken steps to improve himself since.

Sheriff Rhona Wark fined Gannon, of Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen, £270 but, due to his status, allowed no time to pay, meaning he served the alternative of 14 days in prison.

