Careless Mercedes driver caused crash that left man seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Careless Mercedes driver caused crash that left man seriously injured

Inverness driver Maciej Gorczewski's Mercedes collided with a white BMW on the single track Essich Road.

By Jenni Gee
Maciej Gorczewski outside Inverness Sheriff Court.
Maciej Gorczewski outside Inverness Sheriff Court.

A careless driver has been found guilty of causing a head-on crash that left a man seriously injured.

Witnesses described hearing “screeching and braking” in the moments before Maciej Gorczewski’s Mercedes collided with a white BMW on the single track Essich Road.

One detailed how the car was “bouncing up and down” on the road surface as it approached them due to its speed.

Gorczewski, 46, had denied being responsible for the collision on the Essich road on September 4 of last year.

But a year to the day of the crash, he was convicted of causing serious injury by careless driving in relation to the incident, which left a backseat passenger in the other car with a fractured sternum.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard how the driver of the white BMW was returning from a picnic with two friends and their young daughter in the car when she spotted a black vehicle approaching and heard “screeching and braking”.

‘Out of control’

Her front-seat passenger said: “I remember thinking it is going to hit us, that car is out of control.”

In evidence led by fiscal depute Sharon Ralph, she said: “Before I knew it all the airbags were out and we had been in an accident.”

The force of the collision caused the white BMW to leave the road, while the Mercedes came to rest across the single-track.

The court heard that the driver, front seat passenger and child in the back suffered various levels of injury from the impact – including whiplash and bruising.

However, the man in the rear seat had suffered a fractured sternum, which left him unable to fully resume his work for two months.

Mercedes left skid marks on road

Police officers who attended the scene noted “skid marks” on the road that were indicative of “heavy braking” from the Mercedes.

They confirmed that both drivers provided negative roadside tests for alcohol and drugs.

One witness at the scene reported that, in the aftermath of the accident, Gorczewski was heard to comment that he “couldn’t see what he was doing because of the low sun”.

The rear-seat passenger, who suffered a serious injury, told the court he had no memory of the moment of impact – simply of coming to in a “very very disoriented” state outside of the vehicle.

He said that he was taken to Raigmore Hospital where his injury was confirmed to be a fractured sternum, which left him with a lot of discomfort and needing rest and painkillers to recover.

Gorczewski did not give evidence in his own defence.

Guilty verdict

Sheriff Sara Matheson told him that she had considered the “evidence of hard braking from him” along with the accounts of the noise, his road positioning and speed.

She said: “I find you guilty.”

The case was deferred for the production of pre-sentencing reports.

Sheriff Matheson banned Gorczewski, of Castle Heather Drive, Inverness, from the roads with immediate effect, telling him: “Having regard to your record, particularly your record for speeding offences, I will disqualify you ad interim.”

The eventual length of disqualification will be determined at sentencing, with the case due to call again at the end of October.

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew McGee admitted headbutting a police officer. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'Persistent' offender who asked police to take him into custody finally gets his wish
Kenneth Johnson has been banned from driving once again. Image: Facebook.
'Absent-minded' drink-driver banned after he 'forgot' he was already disqualified
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man jailed for assaulting his own mother with golf clubs
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent pensioner who tried to assault female cops warned his behaviour 'cannot continue'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker avoids jail after voyeurism and public indecency convictions
David Martin was jailed for attacking a man with a hammer. Image: Facebook
Masked Fraserburgh hammer attacker jailed for 31 months
Cladiu Bizu admitted assaulting his former partner. Image: Facebook.
Man claims mix of drink and prescription drugs caused him to kick down door…
Elmgrove Care Home
Squatter damaged empty Inverness care home he had given as bail address
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bain guilty of threatening behaviour against neighbours family again Picture shows; Donald Bain Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by Design Team DCT Date; Unknown
Ex-policeman made threat to kill Highland grandmother as she worked in garden
The use of a stun gun with a powerful electric discharge. Personal taser for protection against bandits is in the hands. . Turning on the device for self-defense. View from above
Jail for Liverpudlian pair found with stun gun in Fraserburgh