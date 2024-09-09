Dad lied to police after son broke man’s jaw in two places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad lied to police after son broke man’s jaw in two places

Colin Kelbie Junior lashed out violently at his victim after he felt he'd been rude to his father, Colin Kelbie Senior.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A father and son have appeared in court after leaving an innocent man with a broken jaw and then lying about it to police.

Colin Kelbie Junior lashed out violently after he felt his victim had been rude to his dad, Colin Kelbie Senior.

Kelbie Snr, 57, knocked on the male’s door in Alford to inquire about a motorhome for sale.

But when the man did not want to discuss the potential sale, an argument ensued before Kelbie Jnr, 25, arrived and floored him with a single punch.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on June 24 last year.

He said: “Kelbie Snr was driving at the locus on Montgarrie Road when he saw a sale sign next to a property with a motorhome parked in the driveway.

“Kelbie Snr knocked at the door. The complainer was within his property about to have dinner when he heard someone at his front door.

‘This was a spur-of-the-moment overreaction’

“The complainer was annoyed by this and when he answered the door and found Kelbie Snr enquiring about the sale sign, he replied ‘no’ and shut the door.

“Kelbie Snr replied ‘no need to be so short’ and the complainer opened the door.”

At this point, Kelbie Jnr pulled up in a separate car and the complainer approached both vehicles.

Witnesses nearby heard shouting and Kelbie Jnr got out of his car, walked up to the complainer and punched him in the face.

The blow caused him to fall backwards and hit the ground.

Police were contacted and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

‘Emotions were high’

There he was found to have suffered a broken jaw on the right side in two places.

He remained in hospital for two days and was required to have surgery and metal plates inserted.

Officers carried out enquiries and, on August 22 2023, Kelbie Jnr was charged over the assault.

He told the officers he “felt bad” after hearing the complainer had suffered a broken jaw and that the sound of him hitting the ground “will stick with him forever”.

Mr Ballock said: “He stated that emotions were high on the day after burying a family dog, but it was because of the way the complainer shouted at his father and the fact he was hanging in the car window where his mother was.

“Kelbie Jr further stated that his father was not happy with his actions.”

‘It’s something he’s visibly ashamed of’

In the wake of the incident, police questioned Kelbie Snr, who lied and told them he could not identify the person who carried out the assault.

Kelbie Jnr, of Carnie Brae, Kintore, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and disfigurement, while Kelbie Snr, of Osprey Rise, Inverurie, admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Defence agent David Patterson, representing Kelbie Jnr, said his client accepted full responsibility.

He added: “He had not gone out looking for trouble and certainly wasn’t planning to behave in the way he did.

“This was a spur-of-the-moment overreaction on his part fuelled by the emotion of the day.

“It’s unfortunate that this punch caused such an injury. It’s something he’s visibly ashamed of.”

Tony Burgess, Kelbie Snr’s lawyer, said he had been motivated to lie to the police to “look out for his son”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater, as a direct alternative to custody, handed Kelbie Jnr 300 hours of unpaid work.

He fined Kelbie Snr £640.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

