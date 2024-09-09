Pair avoid prison after sofa surfing in home being used as £120,000 cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pair avoid prison after sofa surfing in home being used as £120,000 cannabis farm

Martynas Jurksaitis, 27, and Marius Povilanskas, 37, made the "foolish and stupid" decision to stay at a house being used as a cannabis farm.

By David McPhee
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.

Two men have narrowly avoided a prison sentence after they took refuge in a house that turned out to be a £120,000 cannabis farm.

Martynas Jurksaitis, 27, and Marius Povilanskas, 37, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis from an address in Blackburn.

It was stated that the men had arrived in the UK from Lithuania with employment and accommodation already arranged, but when it fell through, they were left stranded and in desperate need of somewhere to sleep.

They were approached with an offer to stay at a property in Blackburn, which they soon realised was being used for large-scale cannabis cultivation.

As the men slept, police officers burst in through the door at 8am the following morning.

Liam Mcallister, a solicitor for one of the men, described the decision as the “biggest mistake” of his client’s life.

More than 140 plants found

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that in October 2019, intelligence was received by Police Scotland that cannabis was being cultivated within Old Toll House, in Blackburn.

A warrant for the property was obtained and police forced entry to the house on October 30, finding Jurksaitis and Povilanskas sleeping on an air mattress inside.

“During a search of the address, two rooms on the ground floor were found to contain a number of plants which were consistent in appearance to cannabis,” Mr Midleton said.

“A further two constructed rooms were discovered in the loft area which were found to contain similar plants, consistent in appearance to cannabis.

“During the search of the remainder of the property various mobile telephones and other paraphernalia consistent with the supply of drugs was found.”

In total 146 plants were recovered from within the address, with the maximum value of the drugs found estimated to be £118,260.

A total of £3,170 was also found within the property.

In the dock, Jurksaitis and Povilanskas pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

‘This is an exceptional case’

Jurksaitis’ defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that, at the time, her client’s job had fallen through and he was running out of money.

“He hadn’t just turned up here, he had employment in place but for whatever reason that didn’t work out,” she said.

“I don’t think we can get away from the fact that it’s a high amount of drugs.”

Liam Mcallister, Povilanskas’ lawyer, elaborated on the situation, saying both men had been forced into a desperate situation and had made the “foolish and stupid decision” to stay in that house.

“My client is a hard-working, thoroughly respectful and decent man,” he said.

“When his employment and accommodation fell through, he bought a return ticket to Lithuania, which is further evidence that this was not planned and consistent with their position that they needed somewhere to stay.

“The threshold has been met for custody, but this is an exceptional case – this is the biggest mistake of my client’s life.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Jurksaitis and Povilanskas: “You will now be aware that ordinarily the court would impose a custodial sentence in relation to the offence you pled guilty to.

“You involved yourself in a significant cannabis operation, but you played a limited role, it was over one day and your role was to look after the plants in order to have accommodation.

“There was no financial gain on your part and you have no previous convictions on your record.”

As an alternative to a prison, Sheriff Wallace ordered Jurksaitis and Povilanskas, both of Longford Avenue, Little Billing, Northampton, to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

He also ordered each man to pay a fine of £2,000.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dad lied to police after son broke man's jaw in two places
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Engineer snared by paedophile hunter group asked girl, 14, to send school uniform pictures
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Jail for man who assaulted partner then stole her car while drunk
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Murder accused's second court appearance after Rosehill Court slashing
'Boy racers' Callum Fraser and Colin Maclennan appeared at Inverness Justice Centre.
Child rapist's sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Criminal who vandalised Aberdeen solicitor's office claimed he was opening his own law firm
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Tragic fishing boat worker stabbed 13 times in Fraserburgh flat
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Wester Ross fisherman tied up after frightening outburst miles from shore
Police discovered the cannabis farm at a property in Blackburn.
Man admits abusing former partner and giving her gummy sweet that made her feel…