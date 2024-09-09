‘Paranoid’ man seen with ‘gun’ outside Aberdeen Tesco dodges jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Paranoid’ man seen with ‘gun’ outside Aberdeen Tesco dodges jail

Ian Jolly sparked an armed police response outside the Tesco Express store on Aberdeen's King Street when he carried an imitation firearm in public.

By Danny McKay
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson

A “paranoid” man has been spared jail after sparking panic when he was spotted outside a Tesco Express with what people believed was a real gun.

Ian Jolly donned a tactical vest during the drama outside the shop on Aberdeen’s King Street towards the end of last year.

It was later discovered that the weapon was a Glock 17-style BB pellet gun, but not before armed police officers rushed to the scene.

The 49-year-old, who had been in trouble for similar behaviour in the past, previously admitted a charge of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports but Jolly, of Merkland Road East, Aberdeen, returned to the dock on Monday to learn his fate.

‘Mr Jolly might be an eccentric character’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5pm on October 16 last year.

He said: “The accused was at the rear exit to Tesco Express and was observed by members of the public putting on a black tactical vest.

“Next to him, on a wall, was what appeared to the members of the public to be a black handgun.”

A worried witness phoned the police and armed police raced to the scene.

They recovered the BB gun which had a single pellet in the chamber and was ready to be fired.

Jolly was arrested.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “I don’t think I’m speaking ill of Mr Jolly when I say there’s a significant degree of paranoia involved and a lack of consequential thinking that took him to committing this offence.

“There’s a background of paranoia and that, of course, no doubt extends as far back as the analogous offence.

“Mr Jolly might be what’s referred to as an eccentric character.”

‘Paranoia took over’

Mr Murray explained that while Jolly suffers from paranoia, it is “not without good reason” as his house had been broken into repeatedly and he had been assaulted.

“He was living in fear of that happening again,” the defence solicitor added.

The solicitor said after Jolly had left the Tesco store, the “paranoia took over” and he went into his bag to retrieve and put on what he described as a stab vest.

Mr Murray explained: “On putting on the vest, he took the weapon out of the bag because it was sitting on top of the vest in the bag.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater handed Jolly 18 months of supervision and 190 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

Previously, during a similar incident in 2021, Jolly sparked another armed police response near Pittodrie Stadium on Merkland Road East.

He was seen wearing a black helmet, full black face mask, black stab vest, black rucksack and appeared to be in possession of a rifle and a small handgun.

The weapons turned out to be an airsoft BB rifle and a BB handgun.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

