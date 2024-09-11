Baton and knuckle-duster off Aberdeen streets as weapons seized

Dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets of Aberdeen after cops caught men with a police-style baton and a concealed knuckle-duster.

Liam Marshall, 29, and Caleb Stewart, 21, were caught with a baton and knuckle-duster respectively in separate incidents in the city.

Both have not had their weapons forfeited and appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Marshall, of Eday Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possessing a friction lock baton on Great Northern Road on January 22 2023.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley said police discovered the baton in Marshall’s car after pulling him over for an unrelated matter.

Knuckle-duster hidden inside internal stitching of jacket

He told officers he had bought the item online due to “fears for his safety” but had forgotten it was in his car.

Ms Coakley said: “He advised he was unaware of it being an offence due to it being available for purchase.”

Defence agent Alex Burn confirmed his client’s position that the baton had been in his vehicle for some time and he had completely forgotten it was there.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Marshall: “This strikes me as a particularly silly thing you have done.”

She imposed a nine-month supervision order.

‘Follow the road you’re on, you’re going to find yourself in custody’

Meanwhile, Stewart, of Copeman Avenue, Peterhead, pled guilty to possessing the knuckle-duster at Aberdeen Railway Station on February 1 this year.

Ms Coakley told the court Stewart was arrested over an unrelated matter around 9pm and taken to the British Transport Police office at the station to be searched.

She said: “During the search, police found a knuckle-duster secreted in the internal stitching of his jacket pocket.”

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew acknowledged his client’s record was becoming “quite significant”.

He said: “Mr Stewart’s early life led to him making the move to adulthood with no network of support.”

He described Stewart as having “very poor decision-making” and being “heavily dependent on the support of a friend”.

Sheriff Wark warned Stewart: “If you follow the road you’re on, you’re going to find yourself in custody.”

However, on this occasion she imposed a 12-month supervision order.

