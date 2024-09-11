Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station

Richard Douglas is to stand trial in connection with an incident involving a man who was under arrest at Lerwick Police Station.

By Danny McKay
Lerwick Police Station. Image: DC Thomson
A police officer is set to go on trial accused of assaulting a man in custody in Lerwick.

Richard Douglas faces a charge of assault, or an alternate charge or culpable and reckless conduct, over an incident involving a male under arrest at Lerwick Police Station.

Douglas, 45, is alleged to have assaulted the male by pulling him out of a police vehicle and onto the ground before lifting him up by pulling one of his handcuffed arms.

He is accused of then pushing him and forcing his head against the charge bar counter, grabbing hold of him and forcibly moving his head from side to side.

The alternative charge of culpable and reckless conduct is in near identical terms but alleging Douglas pulled the man out of the police car, causing him to fall to the ground rather than pulling him to the ground.

That charge also includes that the actions were “all to the danger of injury”.

Douglas, whose address was simply given as care of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, denies both alternatives of the charge against him.

The offence is alleged to have happened on September 16 2022.

When the case called in Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Rhona Wark continued the matter to a pre-trial hearing in October.

