Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station

A police officer is set to go on trial accused of assaulting a man in custody in Lerwick.

Richard Douglas faces a charge of assault, or an alternate charge or culpable and reckless conduct, over an incident involving a male under arrest at Lerwick Police Station.

Douglas, 45, is alleged to have assaulted the male by pulling him out of a police vehicle and onto the ground before lifting him up by pulling one of his handcuffed arms.

He is accused of then pushing him and forcing his head against the charge bar counter, grabbing hold of him and forcibly moving his head from side to side.

The alternative charge of culpable and reckless conduct is in near identical terms but alleging Douglas pulled the man out of the police car, causing him to fall to the ground rather than pulling him to the ground.

That charge also includes that the actions were “all to the danger of injury”.

Douglas, whose address was simply given as care of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, denies both alternatives of the charge against him.

The offence is alleged to have happened on September 16 2022.

When the case called in Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Rhona Wark continued the matter to a pre-trial hearing in October.

