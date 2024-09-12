Lout’s chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family

A furious yob armed himself with a bottle of acid and threatened to throw it over his ex partner and her family after the breakdown of their relationship.

Robson Curry drove to the woman’s home in Aberdeen to collect clothing, but stormed into her bedroom and smashed a mirror.

The 26-year-old also broke a window, grabbed a bottle of ammonia from his car and threatened to throw it over the woman and warned he would burn her house down.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple were in a relationship for just five months, ending at the beginning of June 2021.

Just over a week later, on June 9, Curry contacted his former partner to advise he would be coming to collect clothing from her property.

Acid threat to ex partner made after relationship came to ‘shuddering conclusion’

At 5.45pm, he arrived in a black Land Rover and was met in the driveway by the woman who gave him his clothing.

Curry threw the clothes into his vehicle and got out, shouting at the woman, calling her a “slag” and a “tramp”.

He was asked to calm down, due to fears that neighbours would overhear, and advised he was being recorded by her driveway CCTV.

But Curry ignored his ex-partner and marched past her into her home and her bedroom while in possession of a wrench.

He picked up a large mirror and threw it to the ground where he kicked it until it smashed while shouting: “You break everything including relationships.”

Curry then returned to his car, took a bottle containing ammonia from the boot and “threatened to throw acid on her and stab her and her brother”.

Going back inside the woman’s home, Curry took the lid off the bottle and continued to make threats that he would throw acid over her and her family.

Mr Ballock told the court: “At this time the complainer believed the bottle contained acid and, concerned by the accused’s threats, she attempted to remove the bottle from him.”

The female managed to take the bottle from Curry who then left, striking and damaging a security light above a door on his way out.

He also struck the bathroom window, causing the outer pane of glass to break.

Returning to his car, Curry began revving the engine and drove towards the property but did not make any contact with it.

After reversing out of the driveway, Curry stopped and removed a red jerry can from the boot.

‘Should have been more adult about the ending of the relationship’

He threw it onto the driveway and warned that he would “return with 20 men” to “do” her and her family in.

He also threatened to burn her house down before finally driving away.

The cost of damage to the mirror was £100 and to the window £150.

Curry was also a disqualified driver at the time, having been banned in February 2020 for 36 months.

Curry, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to attend a previous court hearing.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said his client had had a “turbulent” upbringing.

He said Curry’s relationship with the woman in the charge had come to “something of a shuddering conclusion”.

The lawyer said that on the day in question there had been “spikey” exchanges between the former couple.

He added: “He accepts he could have dealt with matters entirely differently and should have been more adult about the ending of the relationship.”

Addressing the absence at the earlier hearing, Mr Milligan said: “He had gone AWOL for a period of eight or nine months.

“In hindsight, he accepts he would have been better facing the music.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater jailed Curry for 20 months, imposed a seven-year non-harassment order and banned him from driving for nine years and 10 months.

