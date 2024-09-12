Lout’s chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Lout’s chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family

Robson Curry drove to the woman's home in Aberdeen to collect clothing, but stormed into her bedroom and smashed a mirror.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A furious yob armed himself with a bottle of acid and threatened to throw it over his ex partner and her family after the breakdown of their relationship.

Robson Curry drove to the woman’s home in Aberdeen to collect clothing, but stormed into her bedroom and smashed a mirror.

The 26-year-old also broke a window, grabbed a bottle of ammonia from his car and threatened to throw it over the woman and warned he would burn her house down.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple were in a relationship for just five months, ending at the beginning of June 2021.

Just over a week later, on June 9, Curry contacted his former partner to advise he would be coming to collect clothing from her property.

Acid threat to ex partner made after relationship came to ‘shuddering conclusion’

At 5.45pm, he arrived in a black Land Rover and was met in the driveway by the woman who gave him his clothing.

Curry threw the clothes into his vehicle and got out, shouting at the woman, calling her a “slag” and a “tramp”.

He was asked to calm down, due to fears that neighbours would overhear, and advised he was being recorded by her driveway CCTV.

But Curry ignored his ex-partner and marched past her into her home and her bedroom while in possession of a wrench.

He picked up a large mirror and threw it to the ground where he kicked it until it smashed while shouting: “You break everything including relationships.”

Curry then returned to his car, took a bottle containing ammonia from the boot and “threatened to throw acid on her and stab her and her brother”.

Going back inside the woman’s home, Curry took the lid off the bottle and continued to make threats that he would throw acid over her and her family.

Mr Ballock told the court: “At this time the complainer believed the bottle contained acid and, concerned by the accused’s threats, she attempted to remove the bottle from him.”

The female managed to take the bottle from Curry who then left, striking and damaging a security light above a door on his way out.

He also struck the bathroom window, causing the outer pane of glass to break.

Returning to his car, Curry began revving the engine and drove towards the property but did not make any contact with it.

After reversing out of the driveway, Curry stopped and removed a red jerry can from the boot.

‘Should have been more adult about the ending of the relationship’

He threw it onto the driveway and warned that he would “return with 20 men” to “do” her and her family in.

He also threatened to burn her house down before finally driving away.

The cost of damage to the mirror was £100 and to the window £150.

Curry was also a disqualified driver at the time, having been banned in February 2020 for 36 months.

Curry, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to attend a previous court hearing.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said his client had had a “turbulent” upbringing.

He said Curry’s relationship with the woman in the charge had come to “something of a shuddering conclusion”.

The lawyer said that on the day in question there had been “spikey” exchanges between the former couple.

He added: “He accepts he could have dealt with matters entirely differently and should have been more adult about the ending of the relationship.”

Addressing the absence at the earlier hearing, Mr Milligan said: “He had gone AWOL for a period of eight or nine months.

“In hindsight, he accepts he would have been better facing the music.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater jailed Curry for 20 months, imposed a seven-year non-harassment order and banned him from driving for nine years and 10 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police tape erected at The Gathering Place in Inverness.
Man in court accused of sexually assaulting girl, 15, at Inverness' Gathering Place
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Confused' man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man had 22 hours of child abuse footage - and more than 1,000 images
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness domestic abuser jailed for bite attack on estranged wife
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous Highland serial rapist may never be freed from prison
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman, 58, avoids prison after she bought stun gun disguised as BMW key
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Baton and knuckle-duster off Aberdeen streets as weapons seized
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters sent sexual messages to 'child' decoys
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase