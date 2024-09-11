Inverness domestic abuser jailed for bite attack on estranged wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness domestic abuser jailed for bite attack on estranged wife

Lewis Swenson - who has previous convictions for domestic offences - left his ex permanently scarred after assaulted her in an Inverness pub.

By David Love
Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

A sheriff has jailed an Inverness domestic abuser for 18 months after a brutal biting attack on his estranged wife.

Lewis Swenson – who has previous convictions for domestic offences and has twice completed a programme for men who are violent towards their partners – assaulted his ex in an Inverness pub.

When his victim tried to push him away with her hand, Swenson, 27, took hold of her finger with his teeth and refused to let go.

The woman – who Inverness Sheriff Court was told is “terrified” of her former husband – has been left permanently scarred.

91 missed calls

At an earlier hearing, the court was told of an acrimonious split between the couple, which boiled over when the pair met in Lauder’s Bar last year.

Swenson, of Assynt Road, Inverness, encountered his ex in the early hours of August 19 – the day after she received 91 missed calls from an unknown number.

The court heard that Swenson – who admitted assault to injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment – went over to her table where she was with friends.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said: “She suspected he was responsible for the calls and put her hand up to push him away.

“She was shouting and wagging her finger in his face and he bit down on it hard.

“He did not release his grip and made an attempt to walk away with the finger still in his mouth.”

A witness intervened and freed Mrs Swenson’s finger before staff ejected her husband.

Past history of domestic abuse

Ms Love added: “She stated to police that she was terrified of him and still suffers pain in her finger which was left with a bite mark.”

Defence solicitor Natalie Paterson revealed Swenson’s past history of domestic offending when he appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court.

She told the court that one of the domestic abuse programmes he was ordered to take “was completed after the commission of this offence”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank read Swenson’s wife’s victim impact statement and noted: “It is clear that she is terrified of you.”

He added that Mrs Swenson was fearful of new relationships and going out after the incident.

“This was an assault without any provocation,” he said. “It was very unpleasant and an unjustified course of action. Your record appears to have domestic elements.”

As well as the 18-month jail term, he also imposed an 18-month long non-harassment order to protect Mrs Swenson, but allowed third-party involvement to resolve child welfare matters.

More from Crime & Courts

Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Dangerous Highland serial rapist may never be freed from prison
Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Woman, 58, avoids prison after she bought stun gun disguised as BMW key
Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Baton and knuckle-duster off Aberdeen streets as weapons seized
Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters sent sexual messages to 'child' decoys
Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning 81-year-old dementia sufferer out of £18,000
Lewis Swenson assaulted his ex-partner in Lauder's Bar. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Inverness football coach who raped child jailed
ambulance ARI
Yob tried to steal ambulance - then repeatedly rammed taxi
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Drug-fuelled man stole Deliveroo car then smashed it into other vehicles